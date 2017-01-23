Ladarius Green hopes next season “works out a lot better”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 3:14 PM EST

The 2016 season didn’t go as hoped for Steelers tight end Ladarius Green as it started and ended with injuries, but he said on Monday that he wants to be back in Pittsburgh for another chance next season.

Green, who signed with the Steelers last offseason, missed eight games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery to open the season and he missed the final five games with a concussion, which made it two straight years with brain injuries for the tight end. There were reports that lingering issues from the 2015 concussion also contributed to his early absence, but Green said that the ankle was the only issue and said Monday that he is ready to start working on a more positive outcome the next time around.

“Frustrating season but everybody has one. I hope it’s the only one I have,” Green said, via ESPN.com. “I’m going to go train as soon as I get home, and hopefully next season works out a lot better.”

Green had 18 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown in the six games he did play and seemed to fill a role in the Steelers passing game. That could be a boost in 2017, but Green will have to be healthy enough to provide it.