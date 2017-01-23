LeGarrette Blount: Tom Brady is the best ever, I don’t see an argument

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2017, 4:40 PM EST

Tom Brady: Great quarterback, or the greatest quarterback? To LeGarrette Blount, the answer is clear.

After Brady led the Patriots to yet another Super Bowl, his seventh as their starting quarterback, Blount told reporters in the Patriots’ locker room that he can’t think of any reason anyone would call any other quarterback better.

“He’s the greatest quarterback of all time. People can argue, but I don’t see an argument. He piles on stats and wins and everything on his resume. Obviously he’s going to be a first-ballot hall of famer. As long as you have that guy on your team . . . we’re going to always have a chance,” Blount said.

There are, of course, arguments. There are always arguments when sports fans debate who’s the greatest. Some might choose Otto Graham or Johnny Unitas or Joe Montana or Peyton Manning over Brady.

But Brady is making a stronger and stronger case, at an age when most players are washed up. And against the Falcons, Brady can make his case stronger still. He can become the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings and the first player to win four Super Bowl MVPs, and he can add to his all-time Super Bowl records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. With each game he’s bolstering his already strong argument.