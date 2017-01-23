LeGarrette Blount: Tom Brady is the best ever, I don’t see an argument

Tom Brady: Great quarterback, or the greatest quarterback? To LeGarrette Blount, the answer is clear.
After Brady led the Patriots to yet another Super Bowl, his seventh as their starting quarterback, Blount told reporters in the Patriots’ locker room that he can’t think of any reason anyone would call any other quarterback better.
“He’s the greatest quarterback of all time. People can argue, but I don’t see an argument. He piles on stats and wins and everything on his resume. Obviously he’s going to be a first-ballot hall of famer. As long as you have that guy on your team . . . we’re going to always have a chance,” Blount said.
There are, of course, arguments. There are always arguments when sports fans debate who’s the greatest. Some might choose Otto Graham or Johnny Unitas or Joe Montana or Peyton Manning over Brady.
But Brady is making a stronger and stronger case, at an age when most players are washed up. And against the Falcons, Brady can make his case stronger still. He can become the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings and the first player to win four Super Bowl MVPs, and he can add to his all-time Super Bowl records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. With each game he’s bolstering his already strong argument.
Let’s see how great Brady plays without BB to close the argument. The Patriots were 3 and 1 without Brady with 3 consistent victories and a loss playing a third string QB. I am not saying that Brady is not the best ever, but Brady has definitely benefited playing behind a solid team with consistent good defenses and special teams.
Yep. And Bill is the greatest coach of all time. Put those two parts together and you always have a chance. They’ve won in many different ways with drastically different personnel.
Too many coaches have a “system” that they try to fit their personnel in. Only great coaches like Bill can always adjust to maximize his players performance.
Brady still not greater than Montana.
Agreed
Some where there are folks putting together an argument that he’s not a first ballot hall of famer let alone the greatest ever.
Otto Graham has a case, that’s it. Meanwhile, all the celebrations for Blount’s unstoppable TD runs are single handedly reviving America’s musket and black powder manufacturing. #JobCreators
Well he seems too win and win and win and put up crazy numbers with journeyman receivers at best. I used to think Montanna was TGAT but look what he had on his team All Pro wideouts, Tight Ends and Running backs . Brady does it with a great Tight End and a bunch scrubs .
Brett favre is the greatest ever. Look at what Brady’s backups have done when given the chance. Imagine if favre played his whole career with belichick
Six consecutive AFC Championship appearances. Seventh Superbowl appearances in 17 years. Incredible. And to think there are franchises that have never made it. And in a salary cap era where rich teams cannot stack the deck. Wow.
Brady still not greater than Montana.
Montana didn’t play in 7 SB
Only 1 player has. Guess who?
The Montana Brady conversation ended when Brady won his 4th
Tajuara-your argument can be made to discredit any of the greats.
But over 16 years of evidence, you are trying to use only 4 games to make your point.
Of course the greats needed coaching support and good players in all phases of the game.
But it’s all about the rings, isn’t it?
Brett favre is the greatest ever. Look at what Brady’s backups have done when given the chance. Imagine if favre played his whole career with belichick
And what has Farve back done. HELLO Aron Rogers..
Guilty or not, that asterisk will follow him, always.
best ever. stop hating.
-Redskins fan
Well, there is this cheating thing…..
Joe Montana.
Stop it.
I don’t see how anyone can make the case that Montana was better. Montana was 4-0 in the Super Bowl. That means that every year he didn’t win in the Super Bowl his team was either beat before they got there or didn’t make the playoffs.
Brady has won 4 and made it there 7 times. Case closed.
Well, he certainly has played at a very high level consistently his entire career.
Brady still not greater than Montana.
Name literally ONE record that Montana that Barady hasnt destroyed. This arguement gets soooo old.
Brady is the GOAT and when he carves up Atlanta in two weeks it should no longer be in doubt. Kills me as a Jets fan to say this!
Geez, we’ve already got him winning his fifth ring, 4th MVP,etc, etc.
How about we let them play, and then start talking all this crap? For Brady, it’s all about winning games. If he wins SB LI, well, this GOAT argument would be on the table…
1. All talk about where Brady stands ” all time” should be withheld until after he retires.
2. No matter how much of a genius you are, it’s impossible to compare different players from different eras. Rule changes, salary cap, free agency etc. make a true comparison the equivalent of a fool’s errand.
Well, there is this cheating thing…..
Not to anyone who is open minded and actually paid attention to more than espn headlines.
Six consecutive AFC Championship appearances. Seventh Superbowl appearances in 17 years. Incredible. And to think there are franchises that have never made it. And in a salary cap era where rich teams cannot stack the deck. Wow.
The Bills did as much in the 90’s. It’s what happens when you have a great QB and a great Defense.
Winning should be expected. What’s all the hoopla about?
Compare the Patriots record with and without Brady….If you dismiss that important fact, then yes you can argue Brady is the best ever. But as we all know Patriots fans claim to love facts…And if the facts show that the Patriots are good without him, then maybe just maybe there’s reasonable doubt Brady is the Greatest ever…But as we all know Patriots fans don’t really like this thing called common sense…
“but Brady has definitely benefited playing behind a solid team with consistent good defenses and special teams.”
So haven’t the other greats. Would Montana have them same resume without Bill Walsh, Jerry Rice & Co? Who’s to say.
There’s maybe 6 or 7 people in the entire world that would choose Peyton Manning over Brady……and they’re all related to the Manning clan