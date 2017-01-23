Melvin Gordon added to Pro Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 7:09 PM EST

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been added to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

Gordon missed the final three games of the 2016 season due to hip and knee injuries. His addition to the Pro Bowl indicates he’s been fully cleared and was held out in late December because the Chargers had been eliminated from playoff contention.

Gordon ran for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns in his second season after being kept out of the end zone as a rookie. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry and also had two receiving touchdowns.

Cornerback Casey Hayward is the only other Chargers player headed to the Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday Jan. 29.