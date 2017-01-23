Melvin Gordon added to Pro Bowl

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been added to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.
Gordon missed the final three games of the 2016 season due to hip and knee injuries. His addition to the Pro Bowl indicates he’s been fully cleared and was held out in late December because the Chargers had been eliminated from playoff contention.
Gordon ran for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns in his second season after being kept out of the end zone as a rookie. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry and also had two receiving touchdowns.
Cornerback Casey Hayward is the only other Chargers player headed to the Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday Jan. 29.
None of the patsie or falcons players are playing who wants to see 2nd choice players!!! It needs to be after the super bowl so everyone could play & it extends the season one more week!!!
Will Melvin Gordon be introduced as a San Diego Charger since he was during the Season?
Less than 4 yd’s per carry is pro bowl worthy now?
They need willing participates