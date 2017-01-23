Mixed bag for conference championship ratings

The NFL was going to have a hard time matching last year’s conference title games, because much of the eastern part of the country was buried under at or about two feet of snow, or more. This year, it was unseasonably warm throughout much of the country. Against that backdrop, and given the absence of America’s Team from the final four, the NFL did pretty well on Sunday.
Via SportsTVRatings.com, the NFC title game blowout between the Packers and Falcons generated an overnight rating of 27.4 percent on FOX. It was a 13.8-percent reduction from the Patriots and Broncos on CBS a year ago, which racked up a 31.8 overnight rating during a contest that went down to the wire.
The second game on CBS, featuring the Steelers and the Patriots, churned up an overnight rating of 27.6. That’s 2.9 percent more than the 26.8 overnight rating realized by the Cardinals and Panthers snoozer a year ago on FOX in the same window.
Considering the differences in the weather and the overall lack of excitement in both games, that’s not a bad performance.
Just about all the playoffs game this year have been terrible except for the Packers/Cowboys game.
Fact: The games were bad for non-fans of the teams that played.
Snoozers certainly describe this years playoffs with the exception of the Dallas, Green Bay game.
Goes to show the disparity of competition in the NFL
The entire NFL is a snoozer. 32 teams…..29 of which are mediocre to awful. And the Patriots win the Super Bowl 4 of every 5 years now. What a terrible league under Goodell.
Fire Goodell and maybe all teams will be treated equally. No more special treatment for Denver, Indy, Baltimore, and the 2 New Jersey teams.
“Against that backdrop, and given the absence of America’s Team from the final four, the NFL did pretty well on Sunday.”
I’m glad someone is finally starting to realize how good The Raiders are….
I thought about not watching Atlanta’s inevitable blowout of the Pack but I’m glad I tuned in. It was hilarious. Special thanks to FOX or CBS for repeatedly showing Rodgers on the sideline throughout the meltdown.
I may be an outlier on this, but it never ceases to amaze me how sites like this, TV and talk radio want to discuss ratings with fans. I understand if you’re in the business, but I seriously care more about the stray cat crisis in China than NFL TV ratings.
I was long gone by mid 3rd quarter in both games. Lack luster competition to be honest. Super Bowl is very intriguing however.
As a non fan of all four teams playing yesterday, it’s just not interesting to watch when the two losers are being outmatched.
Dallas has to be kicking themselves for not being properly prepared to play against the Pack a week earlier. On their turf, they would have had a legit shot at beating ATL.
Steelers never had a chance. They never beat Tommy when it counts
alternative facts!
Keep telling yourself the ratings aren’t that bad! LOL
The NFL product is no where near what it used to be and the games are taking far too long. I am less interested than ever and doubt I will watch more than a quarter of the Super Bowl.
Yeah, let’s ignore the tuck rule and burning the spygate tapes.
The Patriots sell. Patriots = ratings.
I will watch the SB as long as the game is relatively close (which I hope it will be), but if either team start to pull off no sense in keep watching. yesterday I watched the NFC till half time and then a little over three quarters of the AFC Championship. Hard to believe that there is so much disparity in the NFL.
This going to be one helluva Super Bowl imo.
I never thought I would say this, but there is too much football. Stop the Thursday night games, they are terrible and are watering down the product.
As far as the two games this past weekend, they were not competitive past the first 10 minutes in one game, and the half in the other. Of course people are going to watch other things.
The Patriots are the reason anyone even tuned into this weeks games.
Without them they’d be down as you can see with the Atlanta GreenBay game failing to match Denver and NE from last year.
The real Americas team.
Worst playoff games in many many years. Really only one great game, between Dallas and Green Bay. It’s a surprise the ratings were as good as they were considering how bad the games were.
Super Bowl ratings will probably be good as long as Atlanta can stay in the game.
The people talking about the ‘product’ being poor must be millenials. Go back and look at the history of the SBowl. Almost every game in the 20th century was an absolute beatdown. Say what you will about the NFL, but it’s never been more competitive. Salary cap, free agency, rule changes, revenue sharing, etc. has made it that way. It’s the only sports league where you can go from 5-11 to a SBowl contender during 1 offseason. Ask any small market NBA or MLB team.
When the cowboys lost the playoffs went down the crapper
You sound like a packer fan.T hey tried to copy Dallas too. They said America’s pack. Pathetic I know. Just walk away, there is no America’s Team. And there has never been America’s team.
I am expecting another blowout in two weeks. A good defense is better than a great offense.
The NFL needs the Dallas Cowboys. Sorry, but no one wants to see the Falcons.
Hate the NFL and the greedy owners who only care about mai Big money off of fans and communities. The end of their dominance is near
The baseball playoffs were a delight last year. Football playoffs have been a chore to get through.