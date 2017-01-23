 Skip to content

Mixed bag for conference championship ratings

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 12:35 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: A New England Patriots fan holds up a sign after his teams vicotr over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL was going to have a hard time matching last year’s conference title games, because much of the eastern part of the country was buried under at or about two feet of snow, or more. This year, it was unseasonably warm throughout much of the country. Against that backdrop, and given the absence of America’s Team from the final four, the NFL did pretty well on Sunday.

Via SportsTVRatings.com, the NFC title game blowout between the Packers and Falcons generated an overnight rating of 27.4 percent on FOX. It was a 13.8-percent reduction from the Patriots and Broncos on CBS a year ago, which racked up a 31.8 overnight rating during a contest that went down to the wire.

The second game on CBS, featuring the Steelers and the Patriots, churned up an overnight rating of 27.6. That’s 2.9 percent more than the 26.8 overnight rating realized by the Cardinals and Panthers snoozer a year ago on FOX in the same window.

Considering the differences in the weather and the overall lack of excitement in both games, that’s not a bad performance.

27 Responses to “Mixed bag for conference championship ratings”
  1. dezno24 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:40 PM

    Just about all the playoffs game this year have been terrible except for the Packers/Cowboys game.

  2. kcchefs58 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:41 PM

    Fact: The games were bad for non-fans of the teams that played.

  3. riverhorsey says: Jan 23, 2017 12:41 PM

    Snoozers certainly describe this years playoffs with the exception of the Dallas, Green Bay game.

  4. Jay "Interception" Cutler says: Jan 23, 2017 12:41 PM

    Goes to show the disparity of competition in the NFL

  5. cowboy2016 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:42 PM

    The entire NFL is a snoozer. 32 teams…..29 of which are mediocre to awful. And the Patriots win the Super Bowl 4 of every 5 years now. What a terrible league under Goodell.

  6. ricko1112 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:46 PM

    Fire Goodell and maybe all teams will be treated equally. No more special treatment for Denver, Indy, Baltimore, and the 2 New Jersey teams.

  7. cyraider says: Jan 23, 2017 12:46 PM

    “Against that backdrop, and given the absence of America’s Team from the final four, the NFL did pretty well on Sunday.”

    I’m glad someone is finally starting to realize how good The Raiders are….

    #RN4L

  8. tjacks7 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:46 PM

    I thought about not watching Atlanta’s inevitable blowout of the Pack but I’m glad I tuned in. It was hilarious. Special thanks to FOX or CBS for repeatedly showing Rodgers on the sideline throughout the meltdown.

  9. tedmurph says: Jan 23, 2017 12:49 PM

    I may be an outlier on this, but it never ceases to amaze me how sites like this, TV and talk radio want to discuss ratings with fans. I understand if you’re in the business, but I seriously care more about the stray cat crisis in China than NFL TV ratings.

  10. theimmaculatedeception says: Jan 23, 2017 12:49 PM

    I was long gone by mid 3rd quarter in both games. Lack luster competition to be honest. Super Bowl is very intriguing however.

    As a non fan of all four teams playing yesterday, it’s just not interesting to watch when the two losers are being outmatched.

    Dallas has to be kicking themselves for not being properly prepared to play against the Pack a week earlier. On their turf, they would have had a legit shot at beating ATL.

    Steelers never had a chance. They never beat Tommy when it counts

  11. bonecrushinghits says: Jan 23, 2017 12:49 PM

    alternative facts!

  12. largejk says: Jan 23, 2017 12:50 PM

    Keep telling yourself the ratings aren’t that bad! LOL

  13. riggo08 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:51 PM

    The NFL product is no where near what it used to be and the games are taking far too long. I am less interested than ever and doubt I will watch more than a quarter of the Super Bowl.

  14. tajuara says: Jan 23, 2017 12:55 PM

    Fire Goodell and maybe all teams will be treated equally. No more special treatment for Denver, Indy, Baltimore, and the 2 New Jersey teams.

    —————————————————-

    Yeah, let’s ignore the tuck rule and burning the spygate tapes.

  15. factschecker says: Jan 23, 2017 12:56 PM

    The Patriots sell. Patriots = ratings.

  16. tajuara says: Jan 23, 2017 12:57 PM

    The NFL product is no where near what it used to be and the games are taking far too long. I am less interested than ever and doubt I will watch more than a quarter of the Super Bowl.

    ——————————————-

    I will watch the SB as long as the game is relatively close (which I hope it will be), but if either team start to pull off no sense in keep watching. yesterday I watched the NFC till half time and then a little over three quarters of the AFC Championship. Hard to believe that there is so much disparity in the NFL.

  17. chc4 says: Jan 23, 2017 12:59 PM

    This going to be one helluva Super Bowl imo.

  18. suggzz says: Jan 23, 2017 1:00 PM

    I never thought I would say this, but there is too much football. Stop the Thursday night games, they are terrible and are watering down the product.

    As far as the two games this past weekend, they were not competitive past the first 10 minutes in one game, and the half in the other. Of course people are going to watch other things.

  19. bleck5 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:07 PM

    The Patriots are the reason anyone even tuned into this weeks games.

    Without them they’d be down as you can see with the Atlanta GreenBay game failing to match Denver and NE from last year.

    The real Americas team.

  20. davetrembley says: Jan 23, 2017 1:10 PM

    Worst playoff games in many many years. Really only one great game, between Dallas and Green Bay. It’s a surprise the ratings were as good as they were considering how bad the games were.

    Super Bowl ratings will probably be good as long as Atlanta can stay in the game.

  21. tedmurph says: Jan 23, 2017 1:10 PM

    The people talking about the ‘product’ being poor must be millenials. Go back and look at the history of the SBowl. Almost every game in the 20th century was an absolute beatdown. Say what you will about the NFL, but it’s never been more competitive. Salary cap, free agency, rule changes, revenue sharing, etc. has made it that way. It’s the only sports league where you can go from 5-11 to a SBowl contender during 1 offseason. Ask any small market NBA or MLB team.

  22. geemoney9 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:14 PM

    When the cowboys lost the playoffs went down the crapper

  23. fmc651 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:16 PM

    bleck5 says:
    Jan 23, 2017 1:07 PM

    The Patriots are the reason anyone even tuned into this weeks games.Without them they’d be down as you can see with the Atlanta Green Bay game failing to match Denver and NE from last year.
    The real Americas team.
    ))))))))))))))))

    You sound like a packer fan.T hey tried to copy Dallas too. They said America’s pack. Pathetic I know. Just walk away, there is no America’s Team. And there has never been America’s team.

  24. ryder09 says: Jan 23, 2017 1:17 PM

    I am expecting another blowout in two weeks. A good defense is better than a great offense.

  25. gauchosporlife says: Jan 23, 2017 1:27 PM

    The NFL needs the Dallas Cowboys. Sorry, but no one wants to see the Falcons.

  26. nflhof says: Jan 23, 2017 1:30 PM

    Hate the NFL and the greedy owners who only care about mai Big money off of fans and communities. The end of their dominance is near

  27. buttfumbles says: Jan 23, 2017 1:31 PM

    The baseball playoffs were a delight last year. Football playoffs have been a chore to get through.

