Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 7:43 AM EST

WR Marquise Goodwin is coming off a good year for the Bills.

Former Dolphins QB Dan Marino held his annual walk to raise funds and awareness for autism initiatives.

Some Patriots newcomers are getting their first taste of the Super Bowl.

A rundown of early draft projections for the Jets.

How will the Ravens replace LB Zachary Orr on their defense?

The Bengals have started their draft prep.

There are plenty of ties between the Browns and the Falcons.

The Steelers didn’t put much pressure on Tom Brady Sunday.

D.J. Reader could be the Texans’ replacement for DT Vince Wilfork.

How attractive is the Colts’ General Manager job?

Assessing how excited people should be about the Jaguars’ coaching moves.

The Titans drafted four Senior Bowl participants last year.

The top Broncos special teams plays of the 2016 season.

A look at how the Chiefs’ roster was put together.

Former Raiders QB Marques Tuiasosopo is expected to be on the coaching staff at the University of California.

A few NFLPA Collegiate Bowl participants who might interest the Chargers.

Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead wasn’t happy with the timing of Packers K Mason Crosby’s first miss of the postseason.

Former Giants DB Bennett Jackson is trying to get back into the NFL.

Taking issue with some of the Eagles’ team-building decisions.

The Redskins hope familiarity with defensive coordinator Greg Manusky helps lead to better results.

Bears G Cody Whitehair made a strong impression at last year’s Senior Bowl.

Lions K Matt Prater is likely headed to the Pro Bowl.

TE Jared Cook wants to stay with the Packers.

What was the best offensive play of the year for the Vikings?

Said Falcons LB Phillip Wheeler of the job the defense did against Aaron Rodgers, “We didn’t get to him all the time, but we corralled him.”

Panthers TE Greg Olsen is a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Some positions for the Saints to watch during the Senior Bowl.

Which free agents will the Buccaneers work hardest to retain?

The Cardinals have 17 unrestricted free agents in addition to LB Chandler Jones.

A win over the Rams started the Falcons on a winning streak that continued on Sunday.

The 49ers will have to wait a little longer for Kyle Shanahan.

Will TE Luke Willson be back with the Seahawks?