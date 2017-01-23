Packers pick 29th, Steelers 30th in 2017 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

We’re a game away from the end of the season, and from knowing the order of next season’s draft.

After yesterday’s conference championship games, the order is almost filled in for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Packers will pick 29th after their 10-6 regular season, while the Steelers (11-5) will pick 30th. The loser of the Super Bowl will take the 31st spot, while the winner picks 32nd.

There will be a coin flip for the 14th and 15th spot between the Colts and Eagles.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia, with the order for the first round as follows:

1. Cleveland 1-15

2. San Francisco 2-14

3 .Chicago 3-13

4. Jacksonville 3-13

5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles) 4-12

6. New York Jets 5-11

7. San Diego 5-11

8. Carolina 6-10

9. Cincinnati 6-9-1

10. Buffalo 7-9

11. New Orleans 7-9

12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia) 7-9

13. Arizona 7-8-1

t14. Indianapolis 8-8

t14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota) 8-8

16. Baltimore 8-8

17. Washington 8-7-1

18. Tennessee 9-7

19. Tampa Bay 9-7

20. Denver 9-7

21. Detroit 9-7

22. Miami 10-6

23. New York Giants 11-5

24. Oakland 12-4

25. Houston 9-7

26. Seattle 10-5-1

27. Kansas City 12-4

28. Dallas 13-3

29. Green Bay 10-6

30. Pittsburgh 11-5