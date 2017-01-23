 Skip to content

Pacman Jones to cop: “I hope you die . . . You’re gonna be out of a job”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2017, 5:50 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 09: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on October 9, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones unleashed profane tirade on the Cincinnati police officer who arrested him on charges of obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and assault three weeks ago.

Video from the officer’s car, obtained by TMZ, show Jones repeatedly calling the officer “a b–tch a– ni—-” and seeming to try to intimidate the officer.

“I hope you die tomorrow,” Jones said. “You’re gonna be out of a job tomorrow.”

The officer is not out of a job, but Jones might be soon. The arrest in and of itself was a strike against Jones, who has a significant history of off-field trouble. But when a player’s bad act is caught on video, it makes it much harder for a team to ignore.

There’s also the reality that Jones will turn 34 this year and has a $6.3 million base salary that the Bengals can clear off their books by cutting him. Although Jones started all 16 games in 2016, the Bengals may want to cut him purely for reasons related to age and the salary cap.

So regardless of how the legal case against Jones plays out, it wouldn’t be surprising if he has played his last game in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Police Department probably wouldn’t mind that.

23 Responses to “Pacman Jones to cop: “I hope you die . . . You’re gonna be out of a job””
  1. dawgturd says: Jan 23, 2017 5:54 PM

    I’m not surprised at all. Jones is trash. Can’t wait till he’s out of football and in jail somewhere, where he belongs.

  2. ajgreenhof says: Jan 23, 2017 5:54 PM

    “So regardless of how the legal case against Jones plays out, it wouldn’t be surprising if he has played his last game in Cincinnati.”

    Man I sure hope so. Need more AJ Greens on the team and less of the Jones type.

  3. shaggytoodle says: Jan 23, 2017 5:57 PM

    What are things you shouldn’t say to Police Officer, Alex

  4. futures44 says: Jan 23, 2017 5:58 PM

    Don’t worry Marvin Lewis loves these guys. Yes that Lewis, that never won a playoff game. Cincinnati has become the joke. Get rid of Jones and Lewis.

  5. mongobo says: Jan 23, 2017 5:59 PM

    I get letting the legal process running its course. However, this guy has repeatedly demonstrated a level of character worthy of dismissal. Feel good about giving him the opportunity, but cut him and be done with it.

  6. tjacks7 says: Jan 23, 2017 5:59 PM

    This guy deserves to be banned from the league. Another baffling mismanagement job by Sir Roger.

  7. harrisonhits2 says: Jan 23, 2017 6:00 PM

    Yes because calling a cop a b*tch, racial slurs and other insults always gets the officer to cooperate with you.

    SMH

    PacMan makes a piece of wood look intelligent in comparison. At least the piece of wood would have kept its mouth shut.

  8. kcchefs58 says: Jan 23, 2017 6:01 PM

    Jerry Jones thinks he’s a leader

  9. sideserfcakestudio says: Jan 23, 2017 6:01 PM

    Somewhere Terrelle Pryor is drinking his tea

  10. steelerfan63 says: Jan 23, 2017 6:01 PM

    Sounds like a contract extension is due for the pac-man.LOL

  11. dispozblcopy says: Jan 23, 2017 6:02 PM

    He was looking in the prowler mirror when he said “You’re gonna be out of a job tomorrow.”

  12. mrstinkypants says: Jan 23, 2017 6:02 PM

    Dude just doesn’t learn

  13. cheeseisfattening says: Jan 23, 2017 6:03 PM

    What is kind of funny is those are the exact words Aaron Rodgers last said to his mom.

  14. 1pavikingfan says: Jan 23, 2017 6:08 PM

    Looks like Pac Man and Kaepernick will be finalists for an Espy Award !!!

  15. Jay "Interception" Cutler says: Jan 23, 2017 6:08 PM

    Fire marvin Lewis

  16. keepingitrealdumb says: Jan 23, 2017 6:09 PM

    it aint no sin to go to no scrip club

  17. bigdog2372 says: Jan 23, 2017 6:09 PM

    Speaking of out of a job. Can’t the league ban this guy indefinitely and just be done with it? I’m all for 2nd or even 3rd chances but this guy has had enough chances for a dozen guys. Over him.

  18. seatownballers says: Jan 23, 2017 6:12 PM

    Sorry folks, but it isn’t worth the salary to be a police officer any more. This cop was just doing his job, and look at stuff he deals with. No thanks, but I do appreciate the service

  19. pftisawful says: Jan 23, 2017 6:12 PM

    Can u imagine a prominent white player using that language and it’s caught on tape?

  20. greenlargo says: Jan 23, 2017 6:15 PM

    Kaepernick is jealous. His little display of disrespecting the cops just gotbtotally upstaged.

  21. stillabengalsfan says: Jan 23, 2017 6:16 PM

    So regardless of how the legal case against Jones plays out, it wouldn’t be surprising if he has played his last game in Cincinnati.

    ——

    Clearly you don’t understand how Mike Brown feels about a signed contract. If Jones is allowed to play, by the league, he will play out his deal in Cincy. Not saying I agree with it, that’s just how it is.

  22. patsfan1820 says: Jan 23, 2017 6:23 PM

    Why does it seem like Pacman Jones is always in the news for something stupid? It’s like he never takes a day off from being a scum bag.

  23. carloswlassiter says: Jan 23, 2017 6:23 PM

    I’m afraid this guy’s story isn’t going to end well.

Leave a Reply

