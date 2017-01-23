Pacman Jones to cop: “I hope you die . . . You’re gonna be out of a job”

Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones unleashed profane tirade on the Cincinnati police officer who arrested him on charges of obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, and assault three weeks ago.
Video from the officer’s car, obtained by TMZ, show Jones repeatedly calling the officer “a b–tch a– ni—-” and seeming to try to intimidate the officer.
“I hope you die tomorrow,” Jones said. “You’re gonna be out of a job tomorrow.”
The officer is not out of a job, but Jones might be soon. The arrest in and of itself was a strike against Jones, who has a significant history of off-field trouble. But when a player’s bad act is caught on video, it makes it much harder for a team to ignore.
There’s also the reality that Jones will turn 34 this year and has a $6.3 million base salary that the Bengals can clear off their books by cutting him. Although Jones started all 16 games in 2016, the Bengals may want to cut him purely for reasons related to age and the salary cap.
So regardless of how the legal case against Jones plays out, it wouldn’t be surprising if he has played his last game in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Police Department probably wouldn’t mind that.
I’m not surprised at all. Jones is trash. Can’t wait till he’s out of football and in jail somewhere, where he belongs.
Man I sure hope so. Need more AJ Greens on the team and less of the Jones type.
What are things you shouldn’t say to Police Officer, Alex
Don’t worry Marvin Lewis loves these guys. Yes that Lewis, that never won a playoff game. Cincinnati has become the joke. Get rid of Jones and Lewis.
I get letting the legal process running its course. However, this guy has repeatedly demonstrated a level of character worthy of dismissal. Feel good about giving him the opportunity, but cut him and be done with it.
This guy deserves to be banned from the league. Another baffling mismanagement job by Sir Roger.
Yes because calling a cop a b*tch, racial slurs and other insults always gets the officer to cooperate with you.
SMH
PacMan makes a piece of wood look intelligent in comparison. At least the piece of wood would have kept its mouth shut.
Jerry Jones thinks he’s a leader
Somewhere Terrelle Pryor is drinking his tea
Sounds like a contract extension is due for the pac-man.LOL
He was looking in the prowler mirror when he said “You’re gonna be out of a job tomorrow.”
Dude just doesn’t learn
What is kind of funny is those are the exact words Aaron Rodgers last said to his mom.
Looks like Pac Man and Kaepernick will be finalists for an Espy Award !!!
Fire marvin Lewis
it aint no sin to go to no scrip club
Speaking of out of a job. Can’t the league ban this guy indefinitely and just be done with it? I’m all for 2nd or even 3rd chances but this guy has had enough chances for a dozen guys. Over him.
Sorry folks, but it isn’t worth the salary to be a police officer any more. This cop was just doing his job, and look at stuff he deals with. No thanks, but I do appreciate the service
Can u imagine a prominent white player using that language and it’s caught on tape?
Kaepernick is jealous. His little display of disrespecting the cops just gotbtotally upstaged.
Clearly you don’t understand how Mike Brown feels about a signed contract. If Jones is allowed to play, by the league, he will play out his deal in Cincy. Not saying I agree with it, that’s just how it is.
Why does it seem like Pacman Jones is always in the news for something stupid? It’s like he never takes a day off from being a scum bag.
I’m afraid this guy’s story isn’t going to end well.