Patriots open as three-point favorites to win the Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2017, 3:14 PM EST

Vegas is expecting the Patriots to win a close and high-scoring Super Bowl.

New England is a three-point favorite over Atlanta, and the over-under is set at 58.5, which would suggest the oddsmakers are expecting a final score in the neighborhood of Patriots 31, Falcons 28.

That over-under is the highest in Super Bowl history, topping the 57 for Saints-Colts in 2010. The under was the winning bet in that game, as the Saints won 31-17.

This is the fifth time the Patriots have been favored to win in their seven Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, and they’ve never covered as favorites: They were favored by seven points to beat both the Panthers and the Eagles and won both of those games by three, and they were favored by 12 and 2.5 points in their two upset losses to the Giants. The Patriots were 14-point underdogs when they upset the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, and the line was a pick ’em when they beat the Seahawks two years ago.