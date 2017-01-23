Patriots open as three-point favorites to win the Super Bowl

Vegas is expecting the Patriots to win a close and high-scoring Super Bowl.
New England is a three-point favorite over Atlanta, and the over-under is set at 58.5, which would suggest the oddsmakers are expecting a final score in the neighborhood of Patriots 31, Falcons 28.
That over-under is the highest in Super Bowl history, topping the 57 for Saints-Colts in 2010. The under was the winning bet in that game, as the Saints won 31-17.
This is the fifth time the Patriots have been favored to win in their seven Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, and they’ve never covered as favorites: They were favored by seven points to beat both the Panthers and the Eagles and won both of those games by three, and they were favored by 12 and 2.5 points in their two upset losses to the Giants. The Patriots were 14-point underdogs when they upset the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, and the line was a pick ’em when they beat the Seahawks two years ago.
I don’t think people outside New England fully grasp what’s at stake. For Brady and Pats fans it’s about much more than winning another Superbowl. This is about beating Goodell and the league office. This is about beating a group of spiteful, jealous owners. This is about beating Harbaugh, Grigson, Kensil, Gardi, Vincent and Pash. This is about beating the media who falsely crucified our beloved organization and smeared the reputation of a good man who does things the right way. This is about making Mark Brunell cry. This is about giving the finger to Ted Wells and his bogus report. For Brady and Pats fans the 5th Superbowl is about sticking it to all of you.
ibelievebrady says:
Jan 23, 2017 3:16 PM
—————————————————————-
Amen, brother!
Very well put!
Again, the Patriots NEVER have covered the spread in any Super Bowl with B&B.
So they either win by 1 or 2 points… or LOSE.
Go Atlanta!