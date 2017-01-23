Pats fan who pulled alarm at Steelers hotel told cops he was drunk

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 1:59 PM EST

Well, this one is pretty much #asexpected, but it’s worth entering into the record simply because it’s one of the most to-the-point quotes ever.

According to Cristela Guerra of the Boston Globe, the man who was arrested for pulling a fire alarm at the Steelers hotel Sunday morning told State Police he had a motive.

“I’m drunk. I’m stupid. I’m a Pats fan,” Dennis Harrison told State Police, according to the report filed for his arrest for disturbing the peace and setting off a false fire alarm.

He pleaded not guilty in court this morning, and was released on personal recognizance.

The police report said Harrison was at a party in Revere when he was dared to pull off the stunt. That, and apparently a snoot-full was all he needed to get a ride to the hotel and find an alarm.

His genius plan was foiled when his getaway car bolted, and he began to walk away. When cops approached him, he said he was waiting for an Uber to pick him up, before admitting he had not. He then spilled the beans.

“Harrison informed me that he knowingly and willingly activated the fire alarm system with the sole purpose of attempting to disrupt the Pittsburgh Steelers football team,” Trooper Bryan Erickson wrote, adding that Harrison “expressed regret over committing the prank.’’

Considering the Patriots won, it’s reasonable to wonder whether his remorse is genuine. Or whether his hangover has subsided.