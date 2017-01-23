Raiders hire ex-Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 23, 2017, 8:33 PM EST

The Raiders have announced the hiring of John Pagano as assistant head coach-defense.

Pagano has 21 years of NFL coaching experience and spent the last 15 seasons with the Chargers. He was defensive coordinator the last five seasons, and in two of those seasons the Chargers ranked in the top 10 in total defense.

Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio retained defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., but the addition of Pagano is still considered a significant move for a defense that ranked in the bottom third of the league in total yards, rush defense and pass defense.

Pagano is the brother of Colts head coach Chuck Pagano. John Pagano previously worked with Del Rio in New Orleans in 1997.