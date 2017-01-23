Report: Colts request interviews with Trent Kirchner, Scott Fitterer

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer have been in the mix for General Manager jobs the last couple of years and it looks like they will be again in Indianapolis.

The Colts fired Ryan Grigson on Saturday and PFT reported on Sunday that the team has started reaching out to candidates to join a search that will also include interim G.M. Jimmy Raye. Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that the team has requested permission to interview both Kirchner and Fitterer for the position.

Both men were on the list of candidates for the 49ers opening, but neither man is still in the running for the position. Fitterer dropped out of the running for a job with the Eagles last year.

Others who might be on the Colts’ radar are not known at this point, but owner Jim Irsay did say that Peyton Manning will not be taking a job in the team’s front office.