Report: Jim Tomsula to Washington as line coach

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 6:45 AM EST

After spending last year out of football, former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula found himself in demand.

Via Carol Maloney of NBC4, Washington is hiring Tomsula as defensive line coach.

The deal is apparently not finalized yet, but would reunite him with defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and General Manager Scot McCloughan, former 49ers co-workers.

Tomsula also interviewed with the Saints for a line coach job.

He went 5-11 in his one season as the 49ers head coach, beginning a rapid descent for the team after the Jim Harbaugh years. Things actually got worse under chip Kelly, as they went 2-14 last year.