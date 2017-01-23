Sam Shields still having headaches, wants to continue playing

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

Cornerback Sam Shields only played in one game for the Packers this season as a concussion in Week One turned into a season-ending injury for the veteran.

It was the second concussion in less than a year for Shields and he said on Sunday that he’s still having occasional headaches, but neither they nor the long absence from the lineup this season have done anything to dissuade him from continuing his playing career.

“I’m thinking it’s not over. I’ve still got more [football] in me,” Shields said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “I understand why you ask that. I don’t know. I just love the game, man, and I feel that I can get back out there and play.”

Shields may need to do that in a different uniform. Shields is under contract for next season, but the Packers can save $9 million in cap space if they were to move on and they may prefer more certainty as they try to build a more effective cornerback unit for next season.