Should Deshaun Watson try to avoid the Browns?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 11:11 PM EST

Thirteen years ago, quarterback Eli Manning successfully avoided playing in San Diego, thanks to a campaign launched and sustained by his father, Archie. Three months from now, could quarterback Deshaun Watson do the same when it comes to Cleveland?

Maybe, at a time when the Media Draft Machine is shaming Watson for choosing to rest on his performance against Alabama over spending a week in Alabama potentially making this worse instead of better, Watson simply doesn’t want to play for the Browns. If that’s how he feels, who could blame him?

It’s not a knock on the Browns. It’s a knock on a system that prevents players from deciding where they will live, who they will work with, and which organization they will provide services to. Incoming college football players get to pick their schools. Incoming pro football players should get to pick their teams.

They don’t, but some have a lot more leverage than others. If a quarterback isn’t all in, an NFL team shouldn’t want him. Maybe Watson hopes that the Browns will get the message — without him having to deliberately send it.

Peter King of TheMMQB.com addressed the issue on Monday based on the assumption that Watson wants (and should want) to play for the Browns. With the difference in the money not nearly as significant as it used to be at the various spots at the top of the draft, maybe he’d prefer to play for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers or some other team in the top 10 that needs a quarterback.

Rarely does an incoming quarterback make his desire to avoid a given team obviously known. Five years ago, Robert Griffin III had no desire to be drafted by the Colts. While the Colts may never have changed their minds about Andrew Luck, the lack of any effort by Griffin to get the Colts to think twice made it a no-brainer.

Maybe Watson would rather not play for the Browns. And maybe the best play for both sides is to be subtle and discreet about it. The last thing the Browns need is Watson launching an Eli-style anti-Browns campaign, and the last thing Watson needs is the Browns and others publicly or privately wagging a finger at him and possibly causing him to go a lot lower than No. 2.

That’s a long way to get to the point of this post. Do you think Watson should try to avoid the Browns? Cast a vote below in Tuesday’s PFT Live question of the day.