 Skip to content

Stephon Gilmore lands in Pro Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2017, 5:18 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the Buffalo Bills can't make an interception thrown by Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at New Era Field on December 11, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills would like to get all 53 players to a postseason game. They’ll have to settle for roughly 10 percent of that amount playing in the Pro Bowl.

Cornerback Stephon Gillmore has made it to the Pro Bowl, giving the Bills five Pro Bowlers. It’s the most they’ve had since 1998, when the Bills had six.

It’s unclear who Gilmore is replacing; the announcement from the team doesn’t say so. It’s also possible that he’s the second choice behind Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who won’t be available to attend due to the team qualifying for the Super Bowl.

The AFC cornerbacks are Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, Casey Hayward, and Chris Harris, Jr.

Gilmore would be wise to find a way out of the game. He’s due to become a free agent in March, and it makes no sense to risk injury as a major payday awaits.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Stephon Gilmore lands in Pro Bowl”
  1. nflrule says: Jan 23, 2017 5:24 PM

    His tackling ability makes Deion Sanders look like Dick Butkus.

  2. carloswlassiter says: Jan 23, 2017 5:39 PM

    You gotta be kidding me. In fairness, I only saw the games against NE, but in most of these all he did was watch receivers run past him and then glare at his teammates.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!