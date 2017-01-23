T.J. Lang hopes he hasn’t played final game with Packers

Packers right guard T.J. Lang left Sunday’s loss to the Falcons after aggravating the broken bone in his left foot that cost him time earlier this season.
Lang said after the game that it felt similar to when he initially suffered the injury, but the pain wasn’t the only thing going through his mind when he broke down in tears on the sideline after leaving the game. Lang is set to become a free agent this offseason and the prospect of Sunday’s game being his final one with the team elicited an emotional reaction.
“That’s the first thing going through my mind after I hurt my foot again,” Lang said, via PackersNews.com. “I’m just hoping it wasn’t the last time I get to put on that helmet. It’s tough, man. Obviously, I’ll take some time, take a couple days, to rest up and recover and see what happens. I think everybody in this locker room knows that this is where I want to be. … It’s been eight years now. I don’t want to go anywhere. I’ve been saying that since the beginning. I love this team, I love Green Bay, I love everything about being a Packer. I love representing the city and the team. I want to be back. It’s not up to me. This is where I want to be.”
The Packers let Lang’s longtime partner at guard Josh Sitton go before the start of the regular season and replaced him with Lane Taylor. J.C. Tretter, who can play guard as well as center, and versatile backup Don Barclay are also set to become free agents, so the team has several decisions to make on the offensive line.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have signaled his preference for how those decisions play out on Sunday when he said “keeping those guys [on the offensive line] together was a big part of our success.”
Thanks for playing, bud. TJ is welcome to join my sewing club here at 213.
…rest up….heal up….take home your Green Bay Packer helmet, and be smart and get a fat juicy 2/3 year contract from another team who will over pay……..It’s what the NFL is all about these days.
Don’t worry T.J., you’re not going anywhere!!
Lang played through all sorts of injuries this year and did it at a Pro Bowl level. TT definitely should re-sign him. Barclay they don’t need. Tretter is a useful gadget although he gets hurt a lot.
Biggest thing is to make the draft all about the defense.
Well TJ….. ultimately it is up to you. You sign on the dotted line for your next contract, nobody else. So if you want to stay in green bay, maybe you take a little less money. If not…well, it’s still your choice ultimately.
Give him Sam Shields money. He should be sent packing.
Really hope the team can keep this line together. Feel bad for Lang. Good player, good human.