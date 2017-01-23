Tom Brady, Bill Belichick head to seventh Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2017, 5:45 AM EST

No player has played in seven Super Bowls. No head coach has coached in seven Super Bowls. Until now.

Super Bowl LI will be Super Bowl No. 7 for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, setting a new NFL record.

Brady is currently tied with former Bills and Broncos defensive lineman Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played, with six. Brady owns that record for himself with the first snap he takes on Super Bowl Sunday.

Belichick is currently tied with former Colts and Dolphins coach Don Shula for the most Super Bowls coached, with six. Belichick owns that record for himself when Super Bowl LI kicks off.

If the Patriots win, Belichick also becomes the first head coach ever to win five Super Bowls. Belichick is currently tied with former Steelers coach Chuck Noll, with four Super Bowls won. And Brady, with a win, would join former 49ers and Cowboys outside linebacker Charles Haley as the only players to earn five Super Bowl rings.

Belichick and Brady are a pairing like no other.