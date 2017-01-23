Tom Brady: I didn’t hear crowd chanting about Roger Goodell

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 6:28 AM EST

When the result of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was well in hand, the crowd at Gillette Stadium began chanting “Roger, Roger, Roger” in reference to the absent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell opted to attend the NFC title game on Sunday and has not been at Gillette Stadium since DeflateGate was launched, something that the crowd referenced with a slightly different chant. With a helping hand from Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak, the crowd broke into “Where is Roger?”

Quarterback Tom Brady, who served a four-game suspension this year after a protracted battle in the courts, was asked about the chants after the game, but claimed he only heard the crowd singing earlier in the game.

“I didn’t hear that chant,” Brady said. “I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi though, that was pretty cool.”

Tight end Martellus Bennett feigned ignorance at who Roger was before being told Goodell was the subject of the chants.

“Oh yeah,” Bennett said, via CSNNE.com. “Where is he? He’s like Waldo right now. He didn’t want to come here.”

It’s a good bet that a fair number of Patriots fans will make the trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI and they won’t have to ask where Goodell is come gameday, but it’s a good bet they’ll find a way to express their displeasure with the Commissioner all the same.