Tom Brady: Maybe I’ll share thoughts on Roger Goodell after Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 10:19 AM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said that he didn’t hear fans at Gillette Stadium chanting “Where is Roger?” at absent NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during Sunday’s win over the Steelers, but selective hearing isn’t going to stop the storyline of Goodell potentially handing the Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots in Houston from growing over the next two weeks.

Brady’s suspension to start the season kept Deflategate on many minds in New England, something owner Robert Kraft referenced after winning the AFC when he said there were “a number of reasons” why it was such a big win. During an appearance on “Kirk & Callahan” on WEEI Monday, Brady was asked if he’s thought about what he’d say to Goodell if they meet after a Super Bowl victory.

Brady may have given it some consideration, but he’s not sharing any thoughts he might have at this point.

“Hopefully we’ll finish the deal. Hopefully we can finish it off and we’ll see. Maybe I’ll tell you after,” Brady said. “But I don’t want to get into winning something before we’ve won it, because it’s going to be hard to win this thing.”

Goodell traditionally presents the Lombardi Trophy to the winning team’s owner, but appears with the MVP at a press conference the morning after the game. If Brady wins the MVP, it should make for a memorable moment.