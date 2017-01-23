Tom Brady on Donald Trump: He’s a friend, doesn’t mean I agree with everything

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s relationship with President Donald Trump has occasionally come up for discussion over the last couple of years and it happened again last week when Trump said that he got a call from Brady ahead of Inauguration Day.
Brady didn’t want to answer questions about any phone call during a press conference last Friday, but he had a bit more to say about it on Monday morning. Brady said he doesn’t understand why people are interested, but said he and Trump have called each other in the past. As he’s said in the past, he and the President have a friendship going back nearly two decades and that he has a lot of friends he calls on the phone.
He also pointed out that he doesn’t necessarily agree with or “denounce anything” that those people say or do.
“I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life,” Brady said on Kirk & Callahan on WEEI. “I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences.”
If Brady and the Patriots beat the Falcons in Houston, he’ll likely have an opportunity to visit his friend at the White House although Brady passed on the team’s last post-championship trip to see President Obama.
This is such a non issue. So what if they are friends?
Most of my life long best friendships are based in disagreements. I honestly think that is why some of us became and stayed friends. Instead of just saying what we want to hear or think we want to hear we are honest with each other. Who wants to hang out with a bunch of phony’s all day?
Oh for the bygone days of reasoned discourse. Now people are vilified for having differences of opinion or philosophies. Requiring conformity and similarity in thought has no place in a democratic society.
Why in the world is this part of a sports forum? The only logical answer I can come up with is that it is a blatant attempt to stir up controversy and produce clicks on the site. Pitiful!
You are right, Tom. Our country is slowly learning this.
Once again, you are ahead of the curve.
