Travis Kelce stands by ref comments, writes out check to NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on January 23, 2017, 10:05 AM EST

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got fined $12,500 by the league last week after he ripped the officiating in the team’s divisional round loss to the Steelers.

Among the thoughts Kelce shared was that referee Carl Cheffers shouldn’t be allowed to wear a “zebra jersey” as a Foot Locker employee, something the league would seem to take issue with beyond the fine since it chose Cheffers to work Super Bowl LI. Neither time nor the league’s response to his comments has swayed Kelce’s feelings, however.

“I stand by my statement,” Kelce said on ESPN Sunday. “If the NFL wants my money, they can have it.”

Kelce then pulled out his checkbook and wrote a check to the league that may have also included the $9,115 fine for unnecessary roughness he picked up for shoving Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell at the end of a play.