Washington re-signs long snapper Nick Sundberg

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

Washington is getting a head start on the offseason work, keeping a veteran who has created a bit of a cult following.

The team announced they had signed long snapper Nick Sundberg, a seven-year veteran who was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old Sundberg has been with the team since 2010, and once played the second half of a game in 2012 with a broken arm, the kind of thing that can buy a guy some institutional loyalty. In fact, they used their injured reserve/designated for return spot on him that year, and followed up by signing him to a four-year extension after that.

He dealt with some back injuries this year, and they considered using quarterback Colt McCoy as their emergency snapper, but now they’ve made sure they have their regular one back.