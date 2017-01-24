49ers freeze season-ticket prices for 2017, 2018

The 49ers have an answer to those “traffic problems” that suppressed attendance at home games in 2016.
Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers have announced the season-ticket prices will remain constant for two straight seasons, 2017 and 2018.
“49ers season ticket pricing will be frozen through the 2018 season,” the team said in a letter to their season-ticket holders. “Invoices for your 2017 season tickets will be made available to view and pay online in the coming weeks.”
The 49ers have yet to increase season tickets since opening the venue in 2014.
Of course, the cost of season tickets doesn’t matter in many cases; the obligation to pay the price attaches automatically to those who purchased Personal Seat Licenses, which ranged from $2,000 to $80,000 each.
During a Thursday night game in October against the Cardinals, Jim Nantz of CBS notoriously attributed images of a sparse crowd at Levi’s Stadium to “traffic problems” in Santa Clara. Those “traffic problems” persisted throughout a lost season; somehow, however, fans of visiting teams like the Patriots were able to properly and successfully navigate the streets and highways to ensure timely arrival to the games.
I think the traffic problems were due to people going to the Raider game.
Who wants to pay to see that trash?
Eddie DeBartolo started a dynasty that made sure for over 3 decades Candlestick sold out EVERY home game until it’s closure.
The York’s legacy is building some fugly misaligned erector set in favor of winning and trashing the legacy he created.
Shame.
Owners of personal seat licenses in Santa Clara should hit Jed with a class action lawsuit.
They need to “melt” it and lower the prices significantly.
They should be offering a refund and then some.
Should have dropped prices by 40% until they fix the product on the field. Holding the line is no bargain. Look for more empty seats in Santa Clara, except when an interesting opponent is in town, in which case expect to see more fans of those teams.