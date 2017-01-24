49ers freeze season-ticket prices for 2017, 2018

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 7:13 PM EST

The 49ers have an answer to those “traffic problems” that suppressed attendance at home games in 2016.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers have announced the season-ticket prices will remain constant for two straight seasons, 2017 and 2018.

“49ers season ticket pricing will be frozen through the 2018 season,” the team said in a letter to their season-ticket holders. “Invoices for your 2017 season tickets will be made available to view and pay online in the coming weeks.”

The 49ers have yet to increase season tickets since opening the venue in 2014.

Of course, the cost of season tickets doesn’t matter in many cases; the obligation to pay the price attaches automatically to those who purchased Personal Seat Licenses, which ranged from $2,000 to $80,000 each.

During a Thursday night game in October against the Cardinals, Jim Nantz of CBS notoriously attributed images of a sparse crowd at Levi’s Stadium to “traffic problems” in Santa Clara. Those “traffic problems” persisted throughout a lost season; somehow, however, fans of visiting teams like the Patriots were able to properly and successfully navigate the streets and highways to ensure timely arrival to the games.