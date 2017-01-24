Bills hire David Culley as quarterbacks coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 11:34 AM EST

The Bills hired Rick Dennison as their offensive coordinator last week and they added someone to his staff on Tuesday.

The team announced that David Culley will be their quarterbacks coach. The move represents a change of responsibilities as well as a change in teams for Culley.

He spent the last four years as the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach with the Chiefs. Culley followed Andy Reid to Kansas City from Philadelphia, where he coached the Eagles wide receivers from 1999-2012. He’s also coached wideouts with the Buccaneers and Steelers.

He’s reportedly going to be replaced in Kansas City by Greg Lewis, who played for Culley with the Eagles.

Culley will be working with 2016 fourth-round pick Cardale Jones. The rest of the quarterback group is less certain as EJ Manuel is headed for free agency and Tyrod Taylor, the starter for the last two years, may not have his contract option exercised due to over $30 million in guaranteed money that would kick in if it is picked up.