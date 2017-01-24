Brandon Spikes disputes lawsuit from The Fish Guy

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 3:29 PM EST

There are two sides to every story, and soon-to-be-free agent linebacker Brandon Spikes disputes the claims of The Fish Guy who is carping about not getting paid.

Instead, Spikes is portraying Joshua Wolfson as a bit of a fish-killer.

Spikes’ agent David Canter said that Spikes hired Wolfson to service his tank in 2011, and that he moved his tank three times. The first resulted in a failure of the tank and the death of about half his fish, but fish die sometimes, so Spikes continued to employ him.

When it was time to move to Buffalo, Wolfson advised Spikes to buy a new tank and installed it, at which point more fish died. A local fish tank service in Buffalo said the filters were improperly set up and the tank was all wrong for the type of fish Spikes had, leading Spikes to buy another tank in an effort to save the remaining fish.

Since he lost a bunch of fish and had two buy two tanks, Spikes decided to not pay The Fish Guy, which led to a threat of countersuit. When Spikes rejoined the Bills and had paychecks again, The Fish Guy filed a motion to garnish his wages, and Spikes’ lawyers have filed a motion to vacate that judgement.

As you can tell, this is different from Wolfson’s story of the veteran linebacker being a piker, and not just something they’re doing for the halibut.