Brandon Spikes sued by Fish Guy

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 12:03 PM EST

Everywhere Brandon Spikes turns up, animals seem to end up dying. And this one could again cost him a few real bucks.

According to Melinda Miller of the Buffalo News, the Bills linebacker has been sued by The Fish Guy of Framingham, Mass. for $4,045 worth of care for his tropical fish, some of which did not survive the move to Buffalo.

According to lawsuit filed by Joshua Wolfson (The Fish Guy in question), Spikes did not pay for taking care of his fish, and after two years, he got a court order to garnish Spikes’ wages.

Spikes’ lawyer countered by saying that since some of the fish died upon moving to Buffalo, because Wolfson sold him a $8,000 tank which “proved to be inadequate for the type and number of tropical fish owned by Mr. Spikes.”

Lawyer Thomas Bender also mentioned “the almost instantaneous death” of other fish when Spikes hired Wolfson to move his fish when he was playing for the Patriots.

Spikes’ time with the Patriots ended after he was involved in a hit-and-run incident in which his car was found abandoned, leaving damage which he claimed was caused by hitting a deer. Of course, they never found the deer.

The veteran linebacker is a free agent this offseason. It seems unlikely the Dolphins will be signing him. At least if they know what’s good for them.