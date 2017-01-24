Bud Dupree: Steelers were surprised by Patriots offense

The Steelers didn’t know what hit them in Foxboro on Sunday. Literally.
“The first drive hit us by surprise,” linebacker Bud Dupree said Monday, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “They came out firing and they caught us off guard. We were checking and they were checking at the same time. Hats off to that team. They had a great preparation.”
Dupree added that the Steelers were not expecting to see the no-huddle offense as much as they did.
“We didn’t really anticipate it like that,” Dupree said. “It was more in their approach to the no huddle, the checks they made right away. It was a great job by Tom Brady.”
Or it was not a great job of planning, preparation, and execution by the Pittsburgh defense.
As of last month, questions were being asked about New England’s reduced use of the no-huddle offense. Then came a Monday night game against the Ravens, during which the Patriots extensively employed a no-huddle approach to manhandle Pittsburgh’s top rival.
Regardless of whether the Steelers did or didn’t anticipate it, they failed to adapt to the circumstances. Coach Mike Tomlin admitted that it happened to the offense after the injury to Le’Veon Bell; it apparently also happened to the defense.
While Dupree surely didn’t intend to point a finger at coaching, his explanation points a finger generally toward a place where coaching is one of the reasons for the lack of preparation for a no-huddle attack and for the inability to adjust quickly on the fly to the tactics the Patriots were employing. Only so much of that failure can be blamed on execution; at some point, the quality of the coaching is called into question.
Agreed. The Steelers don’t prepare that well defensively. They just throw the same scheme out there from 2001 and hope it works.
Bottom line is Pittsburgh played zone……….Brady was salivating at zone look
Read between the lines. Tomlin and Dupree basically just said they weren’t prepared as well as the Patriots and were out coached and couldn’t adjust. Maybe Bradshaw was right.
Time for some new coaches in Steeler country…..
Terry was right about Tomlin.
Baaaaaa Haaaaaaa,,,,who is the A**HOLE NOW TOMLIN??? WHO?
Tomlin might be a good cheerleader/motivator but his game-planning and in-game adjustments are terrible. Pittsburgh would have at least one or two more Super Bowl wins over the last decade if they had a better coach.
I wonder why? In head to head games, they have an excellent record against you and they always put up points.
They came into the game with the best record in the league this season, Brady was 2nd in passer rating to Ryan and he has a monster sized chip on his shoulder.
If you were surprised by their offense, you clearly didn’t do your homework this week…..
Cheerleader.
all about the current matchup on that Sunday, cannot believe how many times Belichick emphasizes this to the media and none of the other 31 head coaches seem to pay attention to it… fundamentals >>>> offensive/defensive philosophy
Tomlin is terrible, there is no way that team should be struggling to make the playoffs every year. How they could watch the Houston game and then come out with that soft zone D is beyond me.
Defensively and offensively, ‘the inability to adjust quickly on the fly’ is the hallmark of the Steelers. It has been since Cowher.
My favorite “got out coached” moment was when Pitt had the ball first and goal 1 foot (not 1 yard but 1 foot) spot.
After the whole “worst call in Super Bowl history” hot take everyone in the world knew it was going to be a run. Including the Patriots. The result was a loss of a yard. Now comes second down. The down that was publicly mocked. I knew Tomlin didn’t have the sack to pass like Seattle did so everyone (Including the Pats) knew this was also going to be a run. And a run it was and the result was a loss of 3 more yards. Jim Brown himself wouldn’t have gotten in on either of those carries.
The public debate helped NE in that situation. Then on 3rd down instead of risking anything that could be Malcom Butler’ed they pass to the flat 4 yards shy of the enbdzone.
That was the ball game IMO. Tail tucked up between their legs. Not prepared for the moment. To me that falls back on the coaching staff and team captains.
I’ve said it for years now. Horrible record against sub .500 teams. Horrible special teams play. Seriously flawed game & clock management. Tomlin gets that “deer in the headlights” look during games and we go down in flames.
Steeler fans, you will never see another SB ring with Tomlin at the helm. It’s just the way it is. Too bad, because we are literally wasting Ben’s prime years. Once he retires, we won’t see the SB for a LONG time. The fish rots from the head down. It starts with bad ownership and goes south from there. Admit you made a mistake and can Tomlin before it’s too late.
There WILL come a time when fans start to realize that there is never a huge talent gap between NFL teams, especially the good ones. There could even be a case made that the Steelers have more INDIVIDUAL talent than the Pats. Compare WR’s, OL, DL, LB’s lRB’s In all those groups the Steelers had more of the “big names.
Football is a game where the sum CAN be better than the inidividual parts because COACHING is such a critical part of the game. There wasn’t a talent gap in that gap in that game, but there WAS a coaching gap, and a big one.
Eventualy even the haters are going to come to realize that the secret to the Pats consistent long term success is not cheating, but the fact that most of the time they are better prepared, with better game plans, are more unselfish than their opponents.
They win because they work a bit harder and are better coached. Everyone who makes it to an NFL team is a great athlete. The lucky ones get to teams where they are coached well.
BTW- I don’t think Tomlin is a “bad” coach, but just not one on BB’s level. He’s a great checker player, but BB is playing elite level chess
Ya know, this is really the first time that i’m thinking Triplin has lost the locker room.
Why is Belichick the only coach that switches it up depending on the opponent? It’s no wonder they are in their 7th Super Bowl. He’s unreal.
Wow, MF seems pretty upset about his favorite team’s poor performance.
But the Pats do this to everybody. Why blame Tomlin?
they were clearly surprised. but worse than that, they made no in-game adjustments. of any sort. on either side of the ball. and that’s coaching.
It must’ve been that one day head start that those A-holes had, right? Memo to Tomlin: Belichick is so many moves ahead of you, you could’ve had an extra year of preparation and it wouldn’t have mattered..
two, four, six, eight, who do we appreciate…
Basically, he just called out coaching for lack of preparation. He’s probably right, but the Steelers have bad match up problems on the defensive side and it was pretty much a given that for the Steelers to win, they would have a great day on offense.
SERIOUSLY?!? Maybe it’s time for the Steelers to stop ignoring the media. One hour of listening to sports talk radio last week would have prepared you better than your coaches did.
Zone defense isn’t necessarily a problem. Seattle plays zone nearly every play and they gave us fits.
The key is that you must be able to generate pressure with your 4 down linemen so that you can make the windows really tight.
Pittsburgh checked out to a 2-deep zone and the seams were wide open for Hogan.
Seattle plays a lot of single high safety and floods the short zones underneath. Forced Brady to hold the ball because the quick out and screens weren’t there and then the pressure got to him.
When a player admits the team was ill prepared and outcoached, there is legitimately a problem. There is not an excuse for that in today’s NFL.
Tomlin has proven time and time again that he is not a good coach when coaching against the higher level coaches.
Look at his record against Bellichek the last 5 games he coached against him; look at his record against John Harbaugh (coach of the Ravens) the last 5 games.
Tomlin won Super Bowls with Cowher players; but the only Cowher players left is Ben. The team is undisciplined and the players really don’t respect him or they wouldn’t be taking games off or video taping locker room meetings.
It’s a shame that the Rooney’s are still stuck in a time warp where they don’t fire a coach who is clearly not at a championship level. Just wasting the final years of Big Ben.
It was surprising that a 2-3 man rush sloppy zone would get you beat by Brady?! If this is true, every coach in that locker room needs fired because it surprised nobody else!
I watched a lot of replays and Steelers defenders had no idea what to do when TB changed plays. Steelers offense was in panic mode from the start.
I wonder if Steelers will be penalized for not letting the league know about Bells injury?
Has this Pittsburgh team ever out-coached, out-strategized anyone?
Really talented roster, only seems to live up to its potential when all the skill players are there together, comes up small in big games, inconsistent on the road.
That sounds like a group of guys overachieving and counting on their top guys to win a footrace rather than a unit with a plan.
Just as Manning should have had more rings with the Colts than the poor surrounding cast and timid coaching allowed, Ben & co. should have had more for similar reasons.
In such a QB-focused sport, how can a team with Roethlisberger not have been to the SB in 8 years and counting?
The no huddle offense has been a staple of the Patriots since Brady took his first NFL snap. It’s one of their strengths. How could it surprise anyone?
The definition of insanity is repeating your past errors and expecting different results. Our 3 man rush and zone coverage on Brady borders more on incompetence
then insanity, insanity can be dealt with but incompetence
in the Steeler higher hierarchy ie Art Rooney is something we will have to live with.
Dont ever expect the Steelers to beat New England in a playoff game EVER …
Our coaches and owners are incompetent ..
Was so obvious by 1st series that Steelers were not prepared.
Their talent level strong…but I question their IQ…No way a safety stays w/Hogan.
Pittsburgh thought that NE would dink them w/running backs vs. linebackers…..NOT….Dion Lewis was a very small part of game plan.
Shame on Steelers….And they didn’t even need to defend Gronk.
I would have loved to seen the video feed from THAT locker room after the game.