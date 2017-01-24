Chiefs bring receivers coach Greg Lewis aboard

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 7:48 AM EST

Greg Lewis wasn’t out of work long.

The former Eagles wide receivers coach, who was fired this offseason, has landed a job with the Chiefs, according to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News.

The link is a natural one, since Lewis played six years for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, after making the team as an undrafted rookie. He’s joining the team in Orlando this week, where they’ll prepare for the Pro Bowl.

He’s reportedly replacing David Culley, who is heading to Buffalo to join Sean McDermott’s staff as quarterbacks coach.

Lewis only got one year as a position coach with the Eagles, and didn’t have much to work with. He was replaced by former Bears and Rams assistant Mike Groh.