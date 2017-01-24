Colts ask for permission to talk to Eliot Wolf about G.M. job

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 1:29 PM EST

Eliot Wolf got another raise out of the Packers after pulling out of the running for the 49ers job. He may be about to parlay a surprise opening into another one.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Colts have asked for permission to interview Wolf for the job formerly held by Ryan Grigson.

The Packers blocked the 34-year-old Wolf from interviewing with the Lions last offseason, but that’s reasonable considering their presence in the same division.

It’s also reasonable to wonder if they’ll be talking to Wolf’s co-worker Brian Gutekunst as well, since he also interviewed with the 49ers.

The Colts are also expected to interview the Seattle tandem of Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, along with Minnesota’s George Paton and internal candidate Jimmy Raye III.