Concern in Pittsburgh that Antonio Brown cares too much about stats

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2017, 8:51 AM EST

Bad judgment on social media isn’t the only concern the Steelers have about Antonio Brown.

The Steelers are also concerned that Brown is focused too much on his own personal statistics even at the Steelers’ expense, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

According to the report, after DeAngelo Williams scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, Brown was pouting while the rest of his teammates were celebrating because Brown wanted the ball to go to him, not Williams, on the play. And that’s not new: Last year, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had to sit Brown down and tell him to stop chasing statistics, and that his only concern should be winning championships.

Brown is heading into the final year of his contract, and there’s been talk that the Steelers are planning to give him a raise on a new deal in the offseason. But if Brown really cares more about his stats than about winning, that may not be such a wise idea.