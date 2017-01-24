 Skip to content

Concern in Pittsburgh that Antonio Brown cares too much about stats

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2017, 8:51 AM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 16: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up during a game against the Miami Dolphins on October 16, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bad judgment on social media isn’t the only concern the Steelers have about Antonio Brown.

The Steelers are also concerned that Brown is focused too much on his own personal statistics even at the Steelers’ expense, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

According to the report, after DeAngelo Williams scored the Steelers’ first touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, Brown was pouting while the rest of his teammates were celebrating because Brown wanted the ball to go to him, not Williams, on the play. And that’s not new: Last year, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had to sit Brown down and tell him to stop chasing statistics, and that his only concern should be winning championships.

Brown is heading into the final year of his contract, and there’s been talk that the Steelers are planning to give him a raise on a new deal in the offseason. But if Brown really cares more about his stats than about winning, that may not be such a wise idea.

  1. pastabelly says: Jan 24, 2017 9:23 AM

    Some receivers step up in big games. Brown steps down. Out of nine career playoff games, he’s had only one good game and that was in the wild card round this year against a beat up Miami secondary. Nobody should be surprised about what happened to him on Sunday.

  2. 1phillyphan says: Jan 24, 2017 9:24 AM

    Wow A Wide receiver who is a diva and only cares about stats? That is so unheard of.
    But correct me if I’m wrong here. But the better his stats the better chance they have of winning.

  3. gnorules says: Jan 24, 2017 9:24 AM

    Philly will take him!!

  4. sjmalikjr says: Jan 24, 2017 9:24 AM

    He can go to NE…. BB will not put up with his BS..

    Great FB player but out for himself !!!!

    everyone in Pgh knows that !!!

  5. johncoctostan says: Jan 24, 2017 9:26 AM

    “What can Brown do for himself?”

  6. mball13 says: Jan 24, 2017 9:27 AM

    come to Oakland!

  7. mrreality1 says: Jan 24, 2017 9:28 AM

    Should have kept Mike Wallace instead.

  8. steelcurtainn says: Jan 24, 2017 9:28 AM

    Thats garbage. Not buying it. What they need to be concerned about his scoring point in the playoffs and fixing their pass rush and secondary.

  9. 2sloweggroll says: Jan 24, 2017 9:28 AM

    Dude works hard on his gyrations. Wants to show off his efforts

  10. serfboard2000 says: Jan 24, 2017 9:30 AM

    Guess he discusses personal stats instead of team success when he “calls God.”

