Dabo Swinney: If Browns pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2017, 5:03 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 hugs head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says there’s no doubt that his star quarterback should be the first overall pick in the draft.

In fact, Swinney says that if the Browns don’t use the No. 1 pick on Deshaun Watson, they’re making a historic mistake that will haunt the franchise for years.

“He’s humble, the same guy every day, and always ready,” Swinney said of Watson. “He comes to every meeting prepared. That’s how you change things, you change the culture, through — for me it’s through discipline and recruiting, staffing and all that stuff. For them, it’s decision-making, it’s who you pick. And I’m just telling you: They pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan. I mean, I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, I’m just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best, by a long shot.”

Two teams did pass on Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA draft: The Houston Rockets took Akeem Olajuwon first overall, and he became a Hall of Famer who led the Rockets to NBA titles in the two years when Jordan left the Chicago Bulls. But the Portland Trail Blazers selected Sam Bowie second overall before the Bulls took Jordan third, and the Bowie selection is often remembered as one of the worst picks in draft history.

If the Browns choose Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett, the odds-on favorite to be the first overall pick, they’ll be hoping he’s more an Olajuwon than a Bowie. But Swinney says they should just take Watson, and get football’s Michael Jordan.

3 Responses to “Dabo Swinney: If Browns pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan”
  1. natijim235 says: Jan 24, 2017 5:08 PM

    wow maybe Dabo’s Watson’s new agent?

  2. grruffgrruff says: Jan 24, 2017 5:08 PM

    That’s what Charlie Weiss told Romeo Crennel when Brady Quinn was to be drafted.

  3. braceyourselffor12 says: Jan 24, 2017 5:08 PM

    Holy hyperbole Batman.

