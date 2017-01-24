Dak Prescott has some Senior Bowl advice

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 8:21 AM EST

As potential NFL employees continue a three-month job interview process that includes plenty of free labor that allows NFL Network to generate cheap content during the slow months, a guy who lasted until the fourth round a year ago has some free advice.

“Senior Bowl is this week,” Prescott said Monday on Twitter. “DON’T TAKE A Meeting, Practice REP, or Walking Through the Lobby Lightly. You’re Being Evaluated.”

He’s absolutely right. And it applies well beyond Senior Bowl week. Everywhere the players go from now until their names are called at the draft, they’re being watched and evaluated. They should assume that every person they encounter eventually will report back to one or more teams on whether the player was rude, nice, profane, respectful, whatever.

Case in point: When players visit a team, the low-level employee who picks the player up at the airport and takes him to the facility is ALWAYS paying attention to what the player says and does. Amazingly, most incoming draft picks (and plenty of free agents) have no idea that this is happening.

Of course, none of this means that the evaluations will be accurate. Prescott still ended up being a fourth-round pick, going after the likes of Christian Hackenberg and Connor Cook. Still, for those players who are trying to maximize their draft stock, it’s critical to remember that, indeed, everyone is watching and evaluating — even if those doing the evaluations may not be as good at their jobs as they need to be.