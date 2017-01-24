Dan Quinn impressed with Kyle Shanahan’s balancing act

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 6:51 AM EST

Falcons coach Dan Quinn knows how stressful it can be, when you’re balancing game-planning for the playoffs with thinking about a future head coaching job.

And he said he’s been impressed with the way Kyle Shanahan has been able to handle both.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Quinn said he admired the way his offensive coordinator was able to keep his focus, as the Falcons have scored 80 points in two playoff games.

“I’m really proud of him because it’s not easy to do, when there’s a lot of speculation and things going on outside your world, to stay dialed in,” Quinn said. “I think it’s one that should be commended. Being on point and going for it, he totally nailed that, knowing how to attack and how we were going to go through. It gets more attention, obviously, the longer it goes. We recognize that. The league does structures that there’s another opportunity for them to talk, and I’m sure they’ll do that.”

Shanahan will be able to meet with the 49ers Saturday, where he’ll get a chance to go over potential General Manager candidates. But they can’t formally hire him until after the Super Bowl.

Quinn was in the same spot when the Falcons hired him away from the Seahawks two years ago, and it doesn’t seem to have hurt.

“I tried to just give him my experience,” Quinn said. “Not tell him what to do, but tell him, ‘This is some of the pitfalls that happen; these are some of things I thought went well.’ I tried to do the same things with him this week.”

Shanahan’s ability to compartmentalize the task at hand has been impressive, and that ability earned him some comparisons to a coach he’ll see next week.