Dan Quinn: Keeping things normal will be “a big topic” heading into Super Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 10:02 AM EST

In terms of Super Bowl experience, the Patriots have a big edge over the Falcons.

They won the title two years ago with many players who remain in prominent roles with this year’s team and it’s the seventh time that coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are headed to football’s biggest game. The Falcons counter with five active players who have been on teams that went to the Super Bowl, although defensive tackle Joe Vellano was inactive for New England when they beat the Seahawks.

Coach Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator for that Seattle team and he had the same job when they won the previous year. He said Monday he plans to use those experiences to keep things as normal as possible for the team.

“It’s a big topic,” Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve gone when it’s gone well, and I’ve been a part of it when it hasn’t. And I just really want to kind of outline the keys to playing well in the game and managing some of the things on the outside. That’s part of the process that I can help share. … We’ve got a great process that we go through to get ready, and we’re not going to deviate from that.”

Quinn said he began work on logistics for a trip to Houston during the team’s Wild Card round bye because he saw a shift in the team that left him with the belief that the Falcons were “headed in the right area.” The team will have a regular practice schedule from Wednesday to Friday before heading to Texas on Sunday for the final week before the game.