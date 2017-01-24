Dean Spanos on San Diego: “There’s no looking back”

Amid a somewhat bizarre, wholly impractical, and largely incredible report from ESPN.com that “a ton of owners” (literally, 2,000 pounds worth of them) are upset about the relocation of the Chargers, owner Dean Spanos put the chatter to rest on Tuesday.
Asked about the possibility that the team would return to San Diego, Spanos was unequivocal.
“That’s not even a consideration,” Spanos told Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News. “There’s no looking back. We’re moving forward.”
Spanos accurately pointed out that the NFL crossed this bridge more than a year ago. “The vote was 30-2, by the way,” he said.
That vote allowed the Rams to move from St. Louis to L.A., and it gave the Chargers a one-year window to do the same, joining the Rams in a state-of-the-art stadium that blew away the room in comparison to the project jointly proposed for Carson by the Raiders and Chargers.
The only plausible explanation for the ESPN.com report is that someone in the league office wants to be able to say “I told you so,” if/when the Chargers fail in L.A. Regardless, the owners had a chance to keep it from happening, and roughly only 400 pounds wanted to.
Who were the 2 “No”s?
Davis and Krunky?
Shoulda moved to tijuana. For the tax breaks. But goodell would get a tweet from trump about bringing the jobs back. And im not sure about how the wall thing is gonna work.
All of this could have been avoided if the league just built a stadium in SD for the chargers the way they did for the whiney Cleveland fans when the Browns left.
This whole thing makes me laugh, how about an endgame that has both of these teams falling flat on their collective faces!
san diego “fans” should be a shamed of themselfs. millions aroudn the world would kill for a nfl franchise, but they were to big of babys to fork over the cash the mr. spanos needed to build them a brand spankin new stadium. its really sad that these people just dont seem to care about the shield any more.
Rams and Raiders probably were the NO Votes….before Ralph Wilson died, he loved voting NO…but Pegulas are sell-outs and I am sure they voted Yes.
Feel bad for Chargers die hards.
Owners regret on Chargers move = #fakenews. The move was approved by the owners over a year ago.
See where the Stealers got caught cheating……..Again?
Raiders should move to LA also.
I think everyone misread the ESPN report while San Antonio is laughing it’s head off. The real purpose of the leak was to highlight the lack of a firm fan base so watch the San Diego Chargers become the San Antonio Bolts. With a metro area including 4.4 million, an enthusiastic fan base and no income taxes the handwriting is on the wall for San Antonio to get it’s NFL team. Jerry Jones and the Texans will get some compensation but they will embrace a third team in Texas.
There’s no looking back because you torched the bridge over which you crossed on your way out of town, you idiot.