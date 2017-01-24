 Skip to content

Dean Spanos on San Diego: “There’s no looking back”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: A San Diego Chargers fan reacts while watching a game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Amid a somewhat bizarre, wholly impractical, and largely incredible report from ESPN.com that “a ton of owners” (literally, 2,000 pounds worth of them) are upset about the relocation of the Chargers, owner Dean Spanos put the chatter to rest on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility that the team would return to San Diego, Spanos was unequivocal.

That’s not even a consideration,” Spanos told Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News. “There’s no looking back. We’re moving forward.”

Spanos accurately pointed out that the NFL crossed this bridge more than a year ago. “The vote was 30-2, by the way,” he said.

That vote allowed the Rams to move from St. Louis to L.A., and it gave the Chargers a one-year window to do the same, joining the Rams in a state-of-the-art stadium that blew away the room in comparison to the project jointly proposed for Carson by the Raiders and Chargers.

The only plausible explanation for the ESPN.com report is that someone in the league office wants to be able to say “I told you so,” if/when the Chargers fail in L.A. Regardless, the owners had a chance to keep it from happening, and roughly only 400 pounds wanted to.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
12 Responses to “Dean Spanos on San Diego: “There’s no looking back””
  1. eljefedelmundo says: Jan 24, 2017 7:40 PM

    Who were the 2 “No”s?

    Davis and Krunky?

  2. minerslung says: Jan 24, 2017 7:41 PM

    Shoulda moved to tijuana. For the tax breaks. But goodell would get a tweet from trump about bringing the jobs back. And im not sure about how the wall thing is gonna work.

  3. ravensbob says: Jan 24, 2017 7:45 PM

    All of this could have been avoided if the league just built a stadium in SD for the chargers the way they did for the whiney Cleveland fans when the Browns left.

  4. softhelmet says: Jan 24, 2017 7:48 PM

    This whole thing makes me laugh, how about an endgame that has both of these teams falling flat on their collective faces!

  5. realtruthteller100 says: Jan 24, 2017 7:50 PM

    san diego “fans” should be a shamed of themselfs. millions aroudn the world would kill for a nfl franchise, but they were to big of babys to fork over the cash the mr. spanos needed to build them a brand spankin new stadium. its really sad that these people just dont seem to care about the shield any more.

  6. newenglandcheetahs says: Jan 24, 2017 7:51 PM

    Rams and Raiders probably were the NO Votes….before Ralph Wilson died, he loved voting NO…but Pegulas are sell-outs and I am sure they voted Yes.

  7. OldDurtyBird says: Jan 24, 2017 7:52 PM

    Feel bad for Chargers die hards.

  8. sixpackgroin says: Jan 24, 2017 7:53 PM

    Owners regret on Chargers move = #fakenews. The move was approved by the owners over a year ago.

  9. riraider says: Jan 24, 2017 7:55 PM

    See where the Stealers got caught cheating……..Again?

  10. proBirdie says: Jan 24, 2017 7:56 PM

    Raiders should move to LA also.

  11. deneb1973 says: Jan 24, 2017 7:56 PM

    I think everyone misread the ESPN report while San Antonio is laughing it’s head off. The real purpose of the leak was to highlight the lack of a firm fan base so watch the San Diego Chargers become the San Antonio Bolts. With a metro area including 4.4 million, an enthusiastic fan base and no income taxes the handwriting is on the wall for San Antonio to get it’s NFL team. Jerry Jones and the Texans will get some compensation but they will embrace a third team in Texas.

  12. scrimshawturtle says: Jan 24, 2017 8:00 PM

    There’s no looking back because you torched the bridge over which you crossed on your way out of town, you idiot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!