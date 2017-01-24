Dean Spanos on San Diego: “There’s no looking back”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 7:33 PM EST

Amid a somewhat bizarre, wholly impractical, and largely incredible report from ESPN.com that “a ton of owners” (literally, 2,000 pounds worth of them) are upset about the relocation of the Chargers, owner Dean Spanos put the chatter to rest on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility that the team would return to San Diego, Spanos was unequivocal.

“That’s not even a consideration,” Spanos told Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News. “There’s no looking back. We’re moving forward.”

Spanos accurately pointed out that the NFL crossed this bridge more than a year ago. “The vote was 30-2, by the way,” he said.

That vote allowed the Rams to move from St. Louis to L.A., and it gave the Chargers a one-year window to do the same, joining the Rams in a state-of-the-art stadium that blew away the room in comparison to the project jointly proposed for Carson by the Raiders and Chargers.

The only plausible explanation for the ESPN.com report is that someone in the league office wants to be able to say “I told you so,” if/when the Chargers fail in L.A. Regardless, the owners had a chance to keep it from happening, and roughly only 400 pounds wanted to.