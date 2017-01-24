Eagles fill staff, hire Mike Groh to coach receivers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 6:34 AM EST

The Eagles filled their coaching staff Monday, adding Mike Groh as their new receivers coach.

Groh was the passing game coordinator for the Rams last year, though that seems like a title you’d scrub from your resume as quickly as possible.

“We are excited to add Mike Groh to our coaching staff,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. “Mike brings with him a vast array of experience coaching wide receivers in the NFL and college. Over his career, he has demonstrated a great ability as a teacher and as a motivator and we look forward to him getting started in Philadelphia.”

Groh replaces the fired Greg Lewis.

Groh previously coached receivers for the Bears, and free agent to be Alshon Jeffery might be someone the Eagles could be interested in, as they need to upgrade the talent around quarterback Carson Wentz.