Eagles “want to make sure” Carson Wentz on board with offseason moves

The Eagles made a big move ahead of the draft last year when they swung a deal with the Browns for the second overall pick in order to select quarterback Carson Wentz.
That move didn’t sit well with then-quarterback Sam Bradford, whose agent Tom Condon said after the deal that “it would have been nice” if the Eagles let Bradford know what was going on. Bradford demanded a trade and rescinded it before ultimately being dealt to the Vikings.
The circumstances are quite different this offseason, but the Eagles plan to consult with their current quarterback about this offseason’s moves. Vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said on WIP that he wants to hear Wentz’s voice as they move toward his second season, particularly when it comes to players who might be catching his passes.
“The way the league rules are, you’d love to be able to bring him down and throw to these guys,” Roseman said. “That would be unbelievable. It just doesn’t work that way. But from our perspective, we want to make sure that he’s on board with some of these things, and he’s looking at some … probably more in free agency than in the draft, because it’s hard for him to get caught up on the draft prospects.”
Roseman has already made it clear that the Eagles are building around Wentz, so it makes some sense to make sure the players being acquired are a good fit on his end. Given how little help he got from his receivers in 2016, Wentz may even upgrade the evaluation process.
I think they should definitely draft Mike Williams in the first round.
Sounds like they might be looking to make a move on Romo.
The league rules on practice time are absurd. There is no developmental league, people complain about the preseason being too long, backup and 3rd string QBs can barely get any reps in practice, and people wonder why QB play around the league struggles?
How are teams supposed to develop young non-starter players when they are barely even allowed to practice? How are there talks about cutting our preseason games when there is absolutely nothing to supplant the important reps those players get at that time of year?
Majority of college programs produce gimmick system players. They get to the NFL, are barely afforded any practice time and incredibly limited in the reps they’re allowed to take in practice, then get chased out of the league because they look out of place.
They need to change these rules. Now. It’s an absolute detriment to the quality of play we see on Sundays. It’s why mediocre QBs are given 100 million dollar contracts, because compared to the completely unprepared young backups who get next to no chance to actually develop in the league, they seem indispensable by comparison.
Let teams practice, let players take more reps, let chemistry and development get fast tracked a little bit. The way most these guys talk about wanting to be paid more but complain about two-a-days or not getting enough days off, it’s ridiculous. What good is a practice squad when you’re barely allowed to practice?
Eagles Brass: “Hey Carson what would you like us to do in the offseason?”
Wentz: “How about a few guys that can catch!”
Wentz “we done here?”
Can’t be a worst scout than the guys responsible for the last few WRs the Eagles drafted.
As an Eagles fan, I would love to see that. But if Williams falls past the Titans at 5, I could see Buffalo grabbing him at 10 to pair with Watkins and/or be their #1 when Watkins goes down. Corey Davis would probably be there when they pick and he’s a great fit as well.
I’d be curious as to how many times Belichick consulted with Brady on offseason moves. This is a prime example of why teams continue to stink while others continue to win. Make decisions that are the best for the team, not a freaking second year QB! And by all means don’t be surprised by an opponent and not make one adjustment. It’s really not that hard fellas. Three simple words. DO YOUR JOB.