Falcons’ Grady Jarrett: Packers get away with holding, struggle when game is fair

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2017, 5:20 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a pass as he is tackled by Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett says the officials did their jobs on Sunday, and that was a problem for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Jarrett said the Packers usually get help from the officials, but on Sunday the game was called fairly, and that was to the Falcons’ advantage.

“They’re a team that gets away with a lot of stuff as far as holding calls and everything. So, when the thing isn’t going his way, when the game’s played fairly, it tends to be a problem,” Jarrett said, via USA Today.

The Packers averaged six penalties for 52 yards a game in the regular season and were called for six penalties for 63 yards against the Falcons, so it’s not like the officials were unusually hard on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. But the Falcons liked how the officials did their job. The winning team usually does.

1 Response to "Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Packers get away with holding, struggle when game is fair"
  1. thechickenexpress says: Jan 24, 2017 5:48 AM

    Sounds like somebody’s getting his excuses ready for when his team loses the Super Bowl.

