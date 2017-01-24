Falcons taking all their employees to Houston with them

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 9:08 AM EST

It’s not just the players and coaching staff going to Houston next week, it’s the entire Falcons organization.

Via Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is sending all of the team’s employees to Houston next week for Super Bowl LI.

“Football is the ultimate team sport and it goes way beyond the people you see on the field,” Falcons president Rich McKay said in a statement. “It takes a lot of people to operate a successful NFL team and the staff works very, very hard all year round. Arthur loves the associates and one of our core values is ‘Include Everyone.’ He wants those who have helped our team reach the Super Bowl to have the chance to see the game live in Houston.”

It’s not an unheard of move, as both Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and Panthers owner Jerry Richardson did the same last year.

But it’s still a nice perk for the 500 employees of the team, who get to ride along for an unexpected end-of-year bonus.