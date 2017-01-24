 Skip to content

Is Ben Roethlisberger a Hall of Famer?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 9:26 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline during the second half against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

It’s unlikely that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. But he said he’s thinking about it, so the possibility needs to be taken seriously.

Whenever his career ends, the question becomes whether he’ll make it to the Hall of Fame. That’s Wednesday’s PFT Live question of the day.

Answer it, comment on it, and then tune in for the show. We get rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. At 7:00 a.m. ET, the show moves to NBCSN, where guests include Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and former NFL coach and offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Is Ben Roethlisberger a Hall of Famer?”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!