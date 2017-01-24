Jay Gruden: We totally anticipate Kirk Cousins coming back

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

With Sean McVay heading to the Rams as their new head coach, the Redskins have promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

It doesn’t look like Cavanaugh will be taking over the play calling duties, however. Speaking from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, head coach Jay Gruden said that he was “excited” to take on that responsibility this season. He also shared his feelings about who will be relaying those plays to the rest of the offense.

Kirk Cousins played out the 2016 season on the franchise tag, leaving the Redskins with a decision to make about franchising him again, working out a long-term deal in the next few weeks or letting him the open market. Gruden didn’t say which of the first two options was likelier, but did say he expects Cousins to be running the plays.

“I totally anticipate him coming back to the Washington Redskins,” Gruden said, via CSNMidAtlantic.com.

Some have wondered if Kyle Shanahan might take a run at bringing Cousins to the 49ers, which could happen via trade or by signing him away at the cost of two first-round picks if Washington franchises Cousins again this offseason. Of course, Shanahan hasn’t been hired by the 49ers at this point and that’s just one of many things still to play out before we’ll know for certain what uniform Cousins is wearing next season.