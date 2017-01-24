 Skip to content

Jeremy Zuttah among replacement Pro Bowlers

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 8:05 AM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens and teammate center Jeremy Zuttah #53 look on against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Ravens and Steelers were involved in a Pro Bowl swap at linebacker with Ryan Shazier taking the place of C.J. Mosley and they’re involved in another one on the offensive side of the ball.

It’s a Raven replacing a Steeler this time around. Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah will be at this weekend’s game in Orlando after Maurkice Pouncey of the Steelers withdrew from the game.

It’s the first time that Zuttah will play in a Pro Bowl and the trip comes after his ninth NFL season. The last three of those years have been with the Ravens and Zuttah started every game for Baltimore in two of those three seasons.

He’s the third Raven added to the team since the team was initially announced, which leaves them with a net of +1 as Mosley and guard Marshal Yanda have both pulled out of the contest.

