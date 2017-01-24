 Skip to content

Jets offensive coordinator search includes George Godsey

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 6:17 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans talks with offensive coordinator George Godsey on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images) Getty Images

While teams are in Mobile this week to watch players at Senior Bowl practice, it’s also a de facto job fair for coaches. And for teams with vacancies, it’s time to get moving.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets have a few possibilities for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

They apparently have some interest in former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey, and he could interview today.

The Texans and Godsey “mutually parted” after the season, allowing head coach Bill O’Brien to formally take over play-calling duties. Godsey came to Houston with O’Brien after working in New England with him.

Another option appears to be Saints wide receivers coach John Morton, who has also worked with the 49ers under Jim Harbaugh.

