Jets offensive coordinator search includes George Godsey

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 6:17 AM EST

While teams are in Mobile this week to watch players at Senior Bowl practice, it’s also a de facto job fair for coaches. And for teams with vacancies, it’s time to get moving.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets have a few possibilities for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

They apparently have some interest in former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey, and he could interview today.

The Texans and Godsey “mutually parted” after the season, allowing head coach Bill O’Brien to formally take over play-calling duties. Godsey came to Houston with O’Brien after working in New England with him.

Another option appears to be Saints wide receivers coach John Morton, who has also worked with the 49ers under Jim Harbaugh.