Johnny Manziel is done with Twitter “distraction”

Not long after former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel sent the President of the United States some advice about social media via social media, he deleted his social media account.
Now, he says he got out of the Twitter business because it was a “distraction” for him as he tries to get back to the NFL.
“Twitter has been nothing but a distraction for me. I’ve said all I can say,” Manziel told TMZ Sports. “Now I need to shut the hell up and work on bettering myself and my situation.”
This came after tweeting at President Donald Trump with the suggestion to forego the notifications, saying it “will drive you crazy.”
Manziel has said he’s sober and wants another chance to get back into the league. And while getting rid of Twitter doesn’t necessarily move him closer to that goal, it could at least reduce one factor which could might slow that progress.
