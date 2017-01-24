 Skip to content

Johnny Manziel is done with Twitter “distraction”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 1:51 PM EST
johnny-manziel.vresize.1200.675.high.90 Getty Images

Not long after former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel sent the President of the United States some advice about social media via social media, he deleted his social media account.

Now, he says he got out of the Twitter business because it was a “distraction” for him as he tries to get back to the NFL.

“Twitter has been nothing but a distraction for me. I’ve said all I can say,” Manziel told TMZ Sports. “Now I need to shut the hell up and work on bettering myself and my situation.”

This came after tweeting at President Donald Trump with the suggestion to forego the notifications, saying it “will drive you crazy.”

Manziel has said he’s sober and wants another chance to get back into the league. And while getting rid of Twitter doesn’t necessarily move him closer to that goal, it could at least reduce one factor which could might slow that progress.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Rumor Mill
5 Responses to “Johnny Manziel is done with Twitter “distraction””
  1. bemylovetractor says: Jan 24, 2017 1:54 PM

    Social media is the addictive obsession of personal image.

  2. streetyson says: Jan 24, 2017 1:55 PM

    …he tweeted.

    Twitter – the noise twits make online.

  3. pardonmyjake says: Jan 24, 2017 1:57 PM

    AB cares about stats, Odell cares about his hair, Edelman cares about winning and converting third downs

  4. sabatimus says: Jan 24, 2017 2:00 PM

    How many times has he deleted it now? 5?

  5. factschecker says: Jan 24, 2017 2:01 PM

    Yeah Twitter is probably Johnny Footballs biggest problem in life. That’s what cost him his football career and made a household joke of his very name.

  6. bleedingfacemask says: Jan 24, 2017 2:01 PM

    Twitter does not make you look like an idiot. Twitter only confirms it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!