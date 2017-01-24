Malcolm Butler’s been waiting to cover Julio Jones for a while

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 6:51 AM EST

The internet never forgets and this week it is providing a reminder of how far Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler over the last four years.

On December 22, 2012, the Falcons were playing the Lions in a Sunday night game that saw Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones catch seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Butler had recently wrapped up his first season at West Alabama and was apparently watching the game when he sent off a tweet featuring a hope that probably seemed a little farfetched given where he was in the football world.

I wanna check julio jones…lol……real talk doe.. — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) December 23, 2012

Butler will get his chance in Houston and the matchup will be one of the most significant ones of the game. The Falcons have several strong options on offense, but Jones is the top one and slowing him down would make things more difficult for Atlanta while also making Butler’s dream come true. That would be a double win for the Patriots in their drive for a fifth Super Bowl title.