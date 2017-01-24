 Skip to content

Mike Tomlin not surprised Ben Roethlisberger is thinking of retiring

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mike Tomlin speaks with Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s comment today that he is considering retirement came as a surprise to some people, but not to coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin told reporters today that he wants to keep coaching Roethlisberger but will understand if the soon-to-be 35-year-old Roethlisberger decides to walk away.

“Ben said it so you do take it seriously. I’m not alarmed by it, that’s football. Obviously, I’m hopeful he returns,” Tomlin said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Not surprised by that thought process by Ben. We’ll react and plan accordingly. We haven’t met yet. He’s one of last I meet with.”

Although Roethlisberger is still a good starting quarterback, given his age it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him quit this offseason. Tomlin said the Steelers will plan accordingly for the possibility that they’ll be building a new offense with a new quarterback in 2017.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
18 Responses to “Mike Tomlin not surprised Ben Roethlisberger is thinking of retiring”
  1. jerruhjones says: Jan 24, 2017 12:23 PM

    I have a feeling Ben and Tomlin don’t like each other.

  2. dodgerlakerfan1969 says: Jan 24, 2017 12:25 PM

    Cheerleaders don’t make great coaches.

  3. jonwill57 says: Jan 24, 2017 12:25 PM

    He’s 35 already? Is that dog years?

  4. heisthejuan says: Jan 24, 2017 12:25 PM

    Ben’s body must feel awful. Had a lot of injuries and taken some huge shots over the years.

  5. wib22 says: Jan 24, 2017 12:26 PM

    Tomlin will be exposed with Ben.

  6. steelcurtainn says: Jan 24, 2017 12:26 PM

    This is 2 day after the loss talk. Not buying it. He’s not retiring. What Big Ben needs to do is start playing up to his counterpart during crucial games.

  7. steelcurtainn says: Jan 24, 2017 12:26 PM

    This is 2 day after the loss talk. Not buying it. He’s not retiring. What Big Ben needs to do is start playing up to his counterpart during crucial games.

  8. abrasion says: Jan 24, 2017 12:26 PM

    As long as Tomlin is coaching they don’t have a serious shot at winning another Super Bowl so it wouldn’t be surprising if he walks away instead of putting his body through another season of that beating a NFL player takes. I dislike the Steelers but Big Ben probably gets another ring or two if they had better coaching.

  9. rtookey says: Jan 24, 2017 12:27 PM

    Guys got hard miles. Hell of a competitor. Would suck to see him go, but unfortunately thats football.
    – pats fan

  10. slyall41 says: Jan 24, 2017 12:28 PM

    Brady’s in his head. “I can’t beat this guy, OMG!!!”
    I wouldn’t blame him for quitting either.

  11. patsxsaintsfan says: Jan 24, 2017 12:29 PM

    Tomlin would retire if he had to play for him also

  12. mrkbuilders says: Jan 24, 2017 12:29 PM

    Is there a freaking news crew standing by these guy’s thought bubbles or what?!?!

  13. Lemmy Aksyadis says: Jan 24, 2017 12:29 PM

    I’ll miss him if/when he goes. Great player, ridiculously hard to get down when he scrambles. Got a few issues in other areas but he has been good for the game.

  14. silvernblacksabbath says: Jan 24, 2017 12:29 PM

    Dirty Landry Jones = Starting QB please!!! lol

  15. zillabeast says: Jan 24, 2017 12:29 PM

    Alex Smith, come on down!

  16. bleedingfacemask says: Jan 24, 2017 12:30 PM

    Hard to plan accordingly when you’re sitting on the 30th pick.

  17. streetyson says: Jan 24, 2017 12:30 PM

    Brady broke Big Ben… But if I was a 35yr old multimillionaire QB with 2 SBs and a bunch of injuries, and I played for a foul-mouthed, sore-loser cheerleader like Tomlin, I’d walk away while I still had two legs to walk away with, because the Steelers aren’t likely to win another SB in the next few years anyway.

  18. davebarnes21 says: Jan 24, 2017 12:31 PM

    tomlins a total cheerleader because we know he cant coach

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!