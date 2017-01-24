Mike Tomlin not surprised Ben Roethlisberger is thinking of retiring

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s comment today that he is considering retirement came as a surprise to some people, but not to coach Mike Tomlin.
Tomlin told reporters today that he wants to keep coaching Roethlisberger but will understand if the soon-to-be 35-year-old Roethlisberger decides to walk away.
“Ben said it so you do take it seriously. I’m not alarmed by it, that’s football. Obviously, I’m hopeful he returns,” Tomlin said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Not surprised by that thought process by Ben. We’ll react and plan accordingly. We haven’t met yet. He’s one of last I meet with.”
Although Roethlisberger is still a good starting quarterback, given his age it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see him quit this offseason. Tomlin said the Steelers will plan accordingly for the possibility that they’ll be building a new offense with a new quarterback in 2017.
I have a feeling Ben and Tomlin don’t like each other.
Cheerleaders don’t make great coaches.
He’s 35 already? Is that dog years?
Ben’s body must feel awful. Had a lot of injuries and taken some huge shots over the years.
Tomlin will be exposed with Ben.
This is 2 day after the loss talk. Not buying it. He’s not retiring. What Big Ben needs to do is start playing up to his counterpart during crucial games.
As long as Tomlin is coaching they don’t have a serious shot at winning another Super Bowl so it wouldn’t be surprising if he walks away instead of putting his body through another season of that beating a NFL player takes. I dislike the Steelers but Big Ben probably gets another ring or two if they had better coaching.
Guys got hard miles. Hell of a competitor. Would suck to see him go, but unfortunately thats football.
– pats fan
Brady’s in his head. “I can’t beat this guy, OMG!!!”
I wouldn’t blame him for quitting either.
Tomlin would retire if he had to play for him also
Is there a freaking news crew standing by these guy’s thought bubbles or what?!?!
I’ll miss him if/when he goes. Great player, ridiculously hard to get down when he scrambles. Got a few issues in other areas but he has been good for the game.
Dirty Landry Jones = Starting QB please!!! lol
Alex Smith, come on down!
Hard to plan accordingly when you’re sitting on the 30th pick.
Brady broke Big Ben… But if I was a 35yr old multimillionaire QB with 2 SBs and a bunch of injuries, and I played for a foul-mouthed, sore-loser cheerleader like Tomlin, I’d walk away while I still had two legs to walk away with, because the Steelers aren’t likely to win another SB in the next few years anyway.
tomlins a total cheerleader because we know he cant coach