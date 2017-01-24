PFT Live heads to Houston next week

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 11:04 AM EST

Houston, hello.

Next week, PFT Live heads to Texas for the first time since two inches of ice coated all of Dallas and beyond six years ago. We’ll be broadcasting every day from the media center at Super Bowl LI, and the guest list already is extensive and impressive.

In no particular order, we’ll tentatively be joined by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Cardinals running back David Johnson, Washington cornerback Josh Norman, Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, Giants guard Justin Pugh, Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo, Raiders defensive back DJ Hayden, former NFL receiver Chad Johnson, former NFL fullback and FOX broadcaster Moose Johnston, and four Hall of Famers and counting: Marcus Allen, Dan Marino, John Randle, and Aeneas Williams.

Last but hardly least, the Pardon My Take guys, Barstool Big Cat and my Internet son, PFT Commenter, will be on set for what should be a rollicking (and hopefully no more profane than Tom Curran) segment.

If you or one or more of your clients would like to join the extravaganza, let us know. We’ll be on live every day from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET and taping segments through the day.