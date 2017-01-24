Philip Rivers ends search for AFC’s final Pro Bowl quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 12:21 PM EST

The NFL had a hard time finding a quarterback to join the AFC team at this week’s Pro Bowl, but their search has come to an end.

Philip Rivers of the Chargers will take the spot vacated by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this week. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian were previously invited, but recent surgeries meant they had to turn down the opportunity to go to Orlando.

Rivers was the one turning down an invitation the last two years as injuries and personal reasons led him to pass on a chance to play in the annual exhibition. He has played in three other Pro Bowls.

He will join Andy Dalton and Alex Smith in an all-replacement quarterback group for the AFC. Tom Brady and Derek Carr joined Roethlisberger as those initially named for the contest.