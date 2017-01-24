 Skip to content

Philip Rivers ends search for AFC’s final Pro Bowl quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 12:21 PM EST
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers runs off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 37-27 in a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL had a hard time finding a quarterback to join the AFC team at this week’s Pro Bowl, but their search has come to an end.

Philip Rivers of the Chargers will take the spot vacated by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this week. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor and Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian were previously invited, but recent surgeries meant they had to turn down the opportunity to go to Orlando.

Rivers was the one turning down an invitation the last two years as injuries and personal reasons led him to pass on a chance to play in the annual exhibition. He has played in three other Pro Bowls.

He will join Andy Dalton and Alex Smith in an all-replacement quarterback group for the AFC. Tom Brady and Derek Carr joined Roethlisberger as those initially named for the contest.

2 Responses to "Philip Rivers ends search for AFC's final Pro Bowl quarterback"
  1. jonwill57 says: Jan 24, 2017 12:26 PM

    How many picks can he throw?

  2. joetoronto says: Jan 24, 2017 12:31 PM

    You know you suck when Tyrod Taylor and Trevor Siemian get picked ahead of you.

