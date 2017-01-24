 Skip to content

Report: Alex Mack unlikely to practice this week due to sprained ankle

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 10:11 AM EST
CORRECTS THE LOCATION TO FLOWERY BRANCH, GA. - Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack looks at an NFL football banner as he arrives for a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga. The Falcons host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship football game on Sunday. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

The Falcons will be practicing in Atlanta this week before heading to Houston for the final preparations before Super Bowl LI, but one of their starters may not be on the field.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that center Alex Mack is unlikely to practice this week due to “a swollen, painful sprained ankle.” Mack left the NFC Championship Game briefly because of the injury before returning to the lineup.

Rapoport adds that Mack is expected to be OK in time for the game, which is good news for a Falcons offense that benefitted from his arrival as a free agent last offseason. He was voted a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and anchored a line that improved over underwhelming performances in recent seasons.

Mack may not be the only player to take it easy this week. Wide receiver Julio Jones missed two days of practice last week because of the foot and toe injuries that have bothered him for a while and it’s a good bet that the Falcons won’t push him too far this week with so much time before the game.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
2 Responses to “Report: Alex Mack unlikely to practice this week due to sprained ankle”
  1. brendafortheboyz says: Jan 24, 2017 10:36 AM

    Stay healthy for the game!!! Go Falcons!!!

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jan 24, 2017 11:02 AM

    Yikes…High ankle sprains can be nasty. It’s what kept Gronk out of SB 46’s gameplan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!