Ryan Shazier headed to Pro Bowl in place of C.J. Mosley

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 7:01 AM EST

One AFC North linebacker decided to pull out of the Pro Bowl and he’ll be replaced by another player from the same division.

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley withdrew from the game with a calf injury, joining guard Marshal Yanda as Baltimore players selected for the roster who won’t be in Orlando this week. Mosley will be replaced by Ryan Shazier of the Steelers.

It’s the first time that Shazier will appear in a Pro Bowl. The speedy linebacker made 13 appearances for the Steelers and finished the season with 87 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the second year in a row. He added three forced fumbles and three interceptions before picking off two more passes during the postseason.

Shazier is the first defensive player and sixth overall from the Steelers added to the roster for this year’s game, although wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell have pulled out.